U.S. Q4 and full-year sales: GM delivers another year of firsts

2023 U.S. fourth quarter and full-year sales

General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 2.6 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2023, up 14% year-over-year. GM led the industry in total sales and was the top selling manufacturer of trucks, full-size pickups, full-size SUVs, affordable SUVs and fleet vehicles.

“GM has tremendous momentum. We grew our market share in 2023, maintaining strong pricing and low incentives. We led the industry in trucks and had great success with our affordable SUVs like the Chevrolet Trax and Buick Envista, some of today’s hottest-selling vehicles,” said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America. “In 2024, we expect industry sales to remain strong and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we expand customer choice with new vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ.”

View the full release here.

SOURCE: GM