Transforming the future of mobility: DuPont unveils silver nanowire products in South Korea

DuPont will showcase its state-of-the-art products that incorporate silver nanowire technologies in Hall D, Booth A31 at Electronics Manufacturing Korea (EMK) and Automotive World Korea (AWK) exhibitions from April 16 to 18. DuPont has expanded its innovative product portfolio into material solutions for transparent heaters, smart surfaces, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), in-mold electronics (IME), transparent electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and infrared (IR) reflecting, and other applications in automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

“Electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and e-mobility are increasingly utilizing Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors and cameras to enhance driver safety and experience,” said Yuan Yuan Zhou, Global Business Director, Advanced Circuit & Packaging, DuPont. “Through our innovations in electronics and industrial solutions, we provide a comprehensive product suite that enables uniform and transparent heating for LiDAR systems, cameras, headlamps, windshields, and other automotive applications. With our global presence and strategic partnerships, we assist Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in innovating their products in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.”

DuPont’s technical experts attending the trade show will share their extensive knowledge and expertise on the latest innovations, including:

DuPont products that utilize Silver Nanowire Technology are transforming and electrifying automotive interiors for the next generation of in-mold electronics (IME) engineered with its transparent conductive films, inks, and coatings. This cutting-edge technology unlocks new possibilities, offering vehicles distinctive features for transparent heating, smart surfaces, ADAS heating, EMI shielding, and IR reflection.

DuPont™ Activegrid™ ink, a highly transparent solution, that offers exceptional optical clarity, conductivity, and flexibility. Coated films using Activegrid™ ink are highly durable under UV and stable at high temperatures and high humidity. In addition, Activegrid™ ink can be directly applied to 3D and curved surfaces by spray or flow coating. It is a flexible and cost-efficient alternative to indium tin oxide and uses standard industrial coating processes, making it an attractive option for various applications including transparent heaters, IME, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, EMI shielding, smart windows, and photovoltaic technologies.

DuPont™ Activegrid™ ink LT, or low-temperature transparent ink, that is engineered to cure at low temperatures of less than 60 degrees Celsius, presenting a rapid and cost-effective curing process. This novel low-temperature curing feature enhances efficiency and paves the way for a wide range of temperature-sensitive substrates such as polarizers, polyurethane film, adhesives, and intricate biomedical components. The potential applications are boundless, from consumer electronics to medical devices.

DuPont™ Activegrid™ film, which is the premier transparent conductive film. This cutting-edge film stands at the forefront of performance, boasting a unique blend of unrivaled conductivity, optics, and flexibility. DuPont’s film delivers the industry’s excellent optical performance and offers high conductivity under various conditions. Substrate options include PET, PC, COP, and CPI, etc. From capacitive touch interfaces to transparent heaters and from in-mold electronics to OLED displays, Activegrid™ film elevates the potential of various applications.

SOURCE: DuPont