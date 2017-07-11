Transfix, FTR join Automotive World future of freight webinar

Drew McElroy, Chief Executive at Transfix and Eric Starks, Chairman and Chief Executive at FTR, will join an online panel discussion hosted by Automotive World on the future of truck freight.

Apps have changed people’s perception of mobility. Now that same technology is beginning to transform the movement of freight.

Freight – there’s an app for that! is a one-hour online panel debate moderated by Automotive World. Industry experts will discuss the extent to which on-demand load-matching technology will penetrate and streamline the freight market, and how this will be received by fleets, truck OEMs and other freight industry stakeholders.

Date: Monday 17 July 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 19.30 New Delhi

Speakers:

Drew McElroy , Chief Executive, Transfix

, Chief Executive, Eric Starks, Chairman and Chief Executive, FTR

Moderator:

Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World

To register, follow this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-freight-theres-app-for-that/

