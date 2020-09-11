Toyota Motor Europe to announce executive changes

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announced today several executive level appointments at its European Headquarters and Affiliates.
Toyota Motor Europe (TME)
- Effective October 1st, 2020, Mr. Frank Okoisor, currently VP People & Innovation at TME, will be appointed as CEO of Toyota Connected Europe whilst being dually assigned as TME VP Connected Technologies. In his new function he will be replacing Mr. Agustin Martin who is taking on a new assignment as President and Managing Director of TGB.
National Marketing and Sales Companies (NMSCs)
Toyota Great Britain (TGB)
- Effective October 1st, 2020, Mr. Agustin Martin, currently CEO, Toyota Connected Europe, concurrently assigned as TME VP Connected Technologies, will replace Mr. Paul Van der Burgh who is retiring as President & Managing Director of TGB.
European Manufacturing Companies (EMCs)
Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF)
- Effective immediately, Mr. Marvin Cooke, currently Senior Vice President Manufacturing at TME, will be dually assigned as President TMMF, replacing Mr. Luciano Biondo who has decided to pursue other interests. Mr. Jean Christophe Deville, Vice President Corporate TMMF, will support the management of day-to-day operations at TMMF.
New Assignments in Europe:
|Name
|From
|To
|Paul Van der Burgh
|President & MD, TGB
|Retirement
|Agustin Martin
|CEO, Toyota Connected Europe,
dually assigned as
VP, Connected Technologies, TME
|President & MD, TGB
|Frank Okoisor
|VP People &Innovation, TME
|CEO, Toyota Connected Europe, dually assigned as VP, Connected Technologies, TME. Concurrently assigned as VP P&I, TME
|Marvin Cooke
|SVP Manufacturing, TME
|SVP Manufacturing TME, concurrently assigned as President TMMF
