Total and Aston Martin renew their global partnership

Total, the world’s fourth-largest international energy company and sports car manufacturer Aston Martin and its racing team, Aston Martin Racing are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership — a driver of excellence — to 2019.

Expertise Serving Performance

Total and Aston Martin are pleased to extend their partnership, originally signed in May 2016.

Two years of working side by side in the FIA World Endurance Championship enabled Aston Martin Racing to win the GTE Pro 2016 and GTE AM 2017 drivers’ title, along with a prestigious victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017 in the GTE Pro class. Total thus extends its technical contribution by becoming involved in developing the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE. The new car will compete in the World Endurance Championship 2018-2019 Super Season, which will kick off with the 2018 WEC Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and culminate in the 2019 24 hours of Le Mans, both races being run twice over the course of the season

Total Lubrifiants delivers its technical expertise through a trackside engineer and oil analysis laboratory at each World Endurance Championship race event. Acquired over many years in Formula 1, this indisputable expertise in elite racing is both unique and indispensable — and available only to Aston Martin Racing in the FIA WEC.

Total, Energy Partner of Aston Martin

Total and Aston Martin work together closely to develop lubricants specific to the British carmaker’s engines.

Aston Martin recommends TOTAL QUARTZ INEO DYNAMICS 0W-20 for the Aston Martin DB11’s V12 5.2ltr twin-turbo engine.

Total Lubrifiants will also offer a second product for both the V8-powered DB11 and the recently launched Vantage.

“TOTAL QUARTZ engine oil played a decisive role in Aston Martin Racing’s success, improving the performances and reliability of our FIA WEC race results. We’re very pleased to see the partnership extended to our coupes and roadsters and our aftermarket services, so that Aston Martin customers continue to benefit from the technical advances we make on the track with our partner Total”, said Simon Sproule, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

“We’re very pleased to renew our partnership with Aston Martin. We have worked together over the last two years to successfully meet the challenges of participating in one of the most demanding FIA World Championships, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Today, we continue to put our expertise and R&D know-how to work to supply lubricants and fuel perfectly suited to Aston Martin engines”, commented Mathieu Soulas, Vice President Total Lubrifiants.

Furthermore, Aston Martin recommends TOTAL EXCELLIUM, a fuel that incorporates specific detergent additives to clean and maintain the essential components of the engine over time. It leads up to 99% * less fouling in gasoline engines, fuel economy and longer service life. Total as Aston Martin’s energy partner provides fuel for every car that leaves the Gaydon factory

About Aston Martin:

Aston Martin is an exclusive luxury sports car company with a unique British heritage. The iconic brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and graceful styling to produce pioneering models including the DB11, Rapide S, Vanquish S, Vantage S and the Vanquish Zagato. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin designs and creates sports cars offering style and performance which are sold in 53 countries around the world.

Founded in 1913, the company recently launched its Second Century plan for sustainable long-term growth. This is underpinned by the introduction of new models including the DB11, new Vantage, RapidE and DBX concepts and the revival of Lagonda with the Lagonda Taraf as well as the development of a new manufacturing centre in St Athan, Wales. Aston Martin, which is privately owned, employs 2,800 people.

About Total Lubrifiants

Total Lubrifiants is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of engine oils and lubricants. It has 41 production plants worldwide and more than 5,800 employees in 150 countries. Total Lubrifiants offers innovative, efficient and environmentally responsible products and services developed by more than 130 researchers at its R&D center. Total Lubrifiants is a partner of choice for the automotive, industrial and marine markets.

