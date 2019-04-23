TomTom Telematics enables vehicle manufacturers to give high quality connected car services to customers

TomTom Telematics, recently acquired by Bridgestone, has launched the OEM.connect programme. The programme uses a multi-stage approach to enable vehicle manufacturers to connect with the TomTom Telematics Service Platform, the core of TomTom Telematics’ award-winning fleet management solutions such as WEBFLEET and NEXTFLEET.

After joining OEM.connect, manufacturers’ vehicles with line fitted connectivity will roll off the production line WEBFLEET and NEXTFLEET ready. The owners of these vehicles can then access the standard TomTom Telematics’ applications, which help boost the efficiency, productivity and safety of their fleet operations.

If a fleet is made up of cars, light commercial vehicles or trucks from different manufacturers, the data from each vehicle will be presented to the user in the same standardised way on the same interface. This makes comparison and analysis simple.

Car manufacturers get the full advantage of TomTom Telematics’ experience in the connected car space and wide geographical scope.

‘With more than 20 years’ experience in telematics and fleet management,’ said Thomas Becher, VP Business Development, TomTom Telematics, ‘we have demonstrated through our work with leading car makers like Groupe PSA and Renault and the use of BMW CarData, that our expertise is the key to unlocking the considerable financial and end-user value of vehicle connectivity.’

Benoît Joly, Head of Services Business, Renault, added, ‘Because business users’ requirements differ widely depending on their trade, because there are so many different industries and country-specific needs, Renault partners with TomTom Telematics as one of the best-known telematics service providers to meet each company’s requirements. As part of the Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet ecosystem of connected services, business users can simplify fleet management and reduce costs, with secure and affordable connectivity.’

The confidentiality, integrity and availability of connected car data processed on the TomTom Telematics Services Platform has been certified to ISO/IEC 27001 standards.

