The new Volvo FH16: more power, less fuel

On-road tests confirm that the all-new engine in the FH16 achieves 5% better fuel economy and lower emissions while adding 7% more torque

The new Volvo FH16 is Europe’s most powerful truck but also a very fuel efficient one – and it can run on 100% renewable fuels. On-road tests confirm that the all-new engine in the FH16 achieves 5% better fuel economy and lower emissions while adding 7% more torque – a combination that increases efficiency and productivity for the most demanding transport tasks.

Volvo’s all-new D17 engine in the iconic Volvo FH16 has been engineered for the toughest transport assignments to deliver outstanding performance and durability. Comparing the new 17-litre 780 hp Volvo FH16 with its predecessor, the new truck adds 7% torque while achieving 5%* less fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

The all-new engine is also available in the new Volvo FH16 Aero, offering even better fuel economy when it is combined with the aerodynamic truck cab.

“Our engineers have delivered an engine that combines the highest torque and power level in any European truck, with superior fuel efficiency. The facts speak for themselves – more torque and power with significant fuel and CO2 savings is a fantastic result. This means that our customers can carry out their assignments more efficiently and with higher productivity”, says Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management and Quality at Volvo Trucks.

This all-new fuel-efficient engine is one example of Volvo Trucks’ continuous strive to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions from existing driveline technologies, in parallel to introducing new technologies.

Three power levels

Volvo’s new 17-litre Euro 6 engine comes with three power levels; 600 hp, 700 hp and 780 hp. Torque levels have been increased to 3000 Nm, 3400 Nm and 3800 Nm in the top version. The gearbox has been updated to handle up to 3800 Nm, and internal gearbox efficiency has been further improved on the 3000 Nm and 3400 Nm versions.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks