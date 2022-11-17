The new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, Alfa Romeo’s “efficient sportiness” makes its debut

Alfa Romeo introduces the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4—an expression of “efficient sportiness” and the first step towards the sportiness of the future

The arrival of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 marks the end of vehicles being introduced into the Tonale range—the model with which the brand made its entrance into the world of electrification while staying true to its Italian sporty DNA established in 1910. The new version is the top of the range and opens a new chapter in Alfa Romeo’s metamorphosis as it combines maximum efficiency and sportiness: more than 80km in full-electric in the urban cycle, 600km in the total cycle, and emissions reduced to 26g/km.

It is a model designed to meet the needs of customers who, today more than ever, are looking for technology, comfort, and safety in a sporty vehicle, in addition to high performance. The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 foreshadows where Alfa Romeo wants to take its conception of sportiness. Moreover, thanks to top-of-the-line roominess, increased on-board comfort, quiet driving, and reduced emissions, the new model is ideal for traveling alone or with family or friends as it guarantees the most in safety and reliability in both city and long-distance driving.

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4’s road qualities are best in class and its on-board technology and connectivity make it the most hi-tech Alfa Romeo ever. Quality and attention-to-detail have been combined with dynamic characteristics with the goal of reinventing sportiness in the 21st century. The historic Alfa Romeo logo has been reinterpreted to highlight the brand’s electrification process: the elegant elettro-biscione serigraphy placed on the left rear window stands out on the Tonale Plug-In and is emphasized by privacy glass.

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is a milestone in Alfa Romeo’s “zero to zero” process, which will take it from being a 0% electrified brand at the start of 2022 to being a zero-emissions and 100% electric brand in 2027. Plus, by carrying out this evolution in just five years, Alfa Romeo has set itself up to be the fastest automotive brand to reach carbon neutrality.

All-electric to use everyday, hybrid for getting away

Thanks to the Plug-in Hybrid Q4’s new engine, the Alfa Romeo Tonale provides the most in efficiency and sustainability as the electrification systems were designed with the brand in mind. The 280 HP Plug-In Hybrid Q4 system is the best in terms of performance and battery life. The advanced hybrid system combines a 180HP, 1.3L turbocharged MultiAir, 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which provides traction to the front axle, with an electric motor capable of supplying 90kW of max peak power and 250 Nm of torque to the rear axle. The 306-volt, 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies an electric range of over 80 km in the urban cycle and more than 600 km of total range, making the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid one of the most efficient SUV plug-in hybrids. It is also excellent in terms of sustainability thanks to the new hybrid engine which reduces Co 2 emissions to 26kg/km, bringing the range’s total emissions down by 40%. A reduction has also been made in fuel consumption, which has been brought down to 1.14 liters per 100 km in the WLTP cycle. Plus, with the aim of providing maximum efficiency, it takes less than 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery when the 7.4 kW onboard charger is in use.

Equipped with a Q4 all-wheel drive system—the front-wheel drive is powered by the internal combustion engine and the rear-wheel drive powered by the electric motor—the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 provides Alfa Romeo’s trademark driving pleasure, ensuring best-in-class agility, lightness, and driving dynamics.

Lastly, the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 combines efficiency and sustainability with superior sportiness. Its 280 HP of total power places it at the top of the segment, as it goes from 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 6.2 seconds and tops out at 135 km/h in full-electric mode and 206 km/h in hybrid mode. The powerful feeling one experiences in acceleration is enhanced by the e-AWD system: the instantaneous deployment of 100% of available torque from the electric motor makes the rear axle respond as soon as one steps on the throttle.

New functionalities developed to enhance the Tonale Plug-In’s efficiency

On the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, the Alfa D.N.A. drive selector has become a symbol of efficient sportiness as it incorporates all the brand’s traditional sporty elements into an extremely sustainable car. The D.N.A. functionalities have been redesigned with the vehicle’s specifications in mind, enhancing its efficiency and performance. In fact, it is possible to manage the Q4 traction and the electronic controls, coordinate the action of the engine and transmission, and modify the sensitivity of the commands all on a single selector dial. This refined calibration system allows the driver to stay focused on the road without the distraction of having to manage various commands.

In particular, “Dynamic” mode has been designed to get the most out of the vehicle’s performance with a specific calibration of the throttle, management of the transmission, and stability controls which have been combined with more direct steering wheel response. “Natural” mode sets hybrid driving to all-wheel drive to optimize performance. Internal combustion engine and electric motor use is automatically managed and allows for energy and fuel savings without giving up on performance. Finally, “Advance Efficiency” has been calibrated to obtain maximum energy efficiency in full-electric driving mode. It is the ideal driving mode for trips to city centers as it makes it possible to fully respect traffic and emission limitations. In particular, when one takes a foot off the throttle, the car continues driving in Sailing. Meanwhile, when one is going downhill, the new eCoasting Descent Control is activated to maintain a constant speed of 50 km/h (adjustable with a light touch of the throttle or brake).

The numerous “EV Features” on the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 guarantee an even more efficient and relaxing driving experience. Specifically, E-Save allows one to recharge or maintain the battery level when the internal combustion engine is on; the regenerative braking system allows one to recover energy during the phases of deceleration and braking, storing it in the battery pack; and finally, by activating E-Coasting, energy recovery takes place even when slowing down with one’s foot off the brake pedal.

The EV Features can be controlled by the driver through specific screens on the instrument panel.

Alfa Romeo’s trademark driving dynamics

The Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 offers safe, comfortable, and enjoyable road behavior with best-in-class agility, lightness, and driving dynamics. Its exclusive technical solutions enhance the vehicle’s sportiness and guarantee the customer an immersive and singular driving experience in full respect of Alfa Romeo tradition. In particular, the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 offers all the safety of all-wheel drive, with the rear axle powered by an 90kW electric motor and the front axle powered by a 180 HP gas engine, guaranteeing maximum stability off-road and on roads with little grip. Moreover, the advanced 4×4 hybrid system, which does not physically connect the two propulsion systems but rather coordinates them in a purely “virtual” way via the electronics, makes the Tonale Plug-In even lighter and unmatched in its handling.

Superior quality and comfort guarantee a premium driving experience

Thanks to superior on-board comfort, best-in-class roominess, and reduced emissions, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 is the perfect SUV for both city use and weekend trips. Its best-in-class interiors include numerous storage compartments, a rationally organized space, and a square trunk with an optimal load limit and “hands-free” opening. Its roominess is also at the top of its class: four people can be comfortably seated (2 up front and 2 behind) and it is 1.9 m tall. Finally, the vehicle’s superior structural quality provides vibrational and sound insulation in the cabin. This includes the “sound of silence” of electric driving, which leads to an extremely satisfying and quiet driving experience. The vehicle’s comfort is enhanced by the extremely fine aesthetic quality of its materials and finishes, as well as its full offering of innovative and easy-to-use technologies.

Moreover, on-board comfort is also ensured by dual-zone climate control, pleasing ambient light, a sophisticated Infotainment system, ventilated and heated front seats, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additionally, the new model offers an electric tailgate and a wireless recharging pad in front of the gearshift where one can safely and conveniently charge a smartphone. All of these solutions have been designed to offer the Tonale’s customers a superior level of all-Italian comfort, refinement, and conviviality. As far as safety is concerned, the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid offers state-of-the-art solutions for safe travel—when alone or with family and friends—without giving up on the pleasure of driving. In fact, it includes ADAS systems for level 2 automatic driving, a hi-res camera which provides a 360° view of the vehicle, a Blind-Spot Detector and Rear Cross-Path Detector, as well as superior structural and industrial quality which earned it a 5-star NCAP rating. Lastly, the possibility of zero-emissions driving in restricted traffic areas and a total range of 600 km make the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid the ideal SUV for city use, long trips, and company fleets.

Software and connectivity for a superior on-board experience

Superior software and connectivity have been provided to offer the brand’s trademark driving pleasure, while guaranteeing a comfortable and constantly connected experience. The integration with the Amazon Alexa vocal assistant stands out among the vehicle’s innovative technological solutions as it offers the convenient possibility of interacting with the system without using one’s hands and starts up with the use of one’s voice. This makes it easier to keep one’s hands on the steering wheel and one’s eyes on the road. Furthermore, Amazon Alexa allows one to remain constantly updated on the state of the vehicle from the comfort of one’s home, as it provides useful information like the charge Tonale Plug-In’s battery.

The brand-new, built-in Infotainment system comes standard and offers contents, functionalities, and services which are constantly being updated via its customizable Android operating system and 4G connectivity with “Over The Air” (OTA) updates. Thanks to a hi-res screen whose overall dimensions are 22.5”—a 12.3” totally digital screen and a 10.25” main touchscreen unit—and the best human-machine interface in its class, the Tonale Plug-In ensures easy-to-use, intuitive, and immersive connection. For a smartphone-like experience, the sophisticated multitasking interface allows drivers to keep all the necessary information within eye range without having to take their eyes off the road. The Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4’s dial includes ad-hoc upgrades like the electro-biscione in the lower part of the right dial which changes color based on the electric motor’s status (off, on, on and charging) and provides all the information related to power and charging.

Four new functionalities make their debuts on the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 and further expand upon the Alfa Connect Services:

E-control: it allows the customer to control various functionalities based on the EV features—like charging and the climate control system—at a distance directly from the My Alfa Connect App.

it allows the customer to control various functionalities based on the EV features—like charging and the climate control system—at a distance directly from the My Alfa Connect App. Dynamic Range Mapping: it allows drivers to travel with peace of mind as it shows them the destination they can reach based on the battery charge both on the navigation system map and the My Alpha Connect app.

it allows drivers to travel with peace of mind as it shows them the destination they can reach based on the battery charge both on the navigation system map and the My Alpha Connect app. Charging Station Finder : it allows the customer to see the nearest public charging stations both on the navigation system map and the My Alfa Connect app.

: it allows the customer to see the nearest public charging stations both on the navigation system map and the My Alfa Connect app. My eCharge: it allows for the use of the My Alfa Connect app to directly access Free2Move eSolutions services to manage public and private charging. In fact, it is possible to locate the public charging stations, check the charging methods, make payments, visualize the charge history, manage one’s own Wallbox to decide how much electricity to use and even increase, decrease, suspend, and reactivate the charge.

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 has further built upon an ecosystem of Alfa Romeo services to offer a completely innovative customer journey: from online purchasing to an NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) certificate on the blockchain. Introduced on the Tonale, NFT technology is a brand-new feature in the automotive world, and Alfa Romeo is the first manufacturer to connect an NFT digital certificate to a vehicle. This distinctive off-board, ready-to-use, and sustainable feature highlights the brand’s propension for innovation. Specifically, based on the customer’s selection, the NFT generates a certificate which guarantees the identity and good maintenance of the vehicle, and thus supports its residual value. The NFT certificate provides a further source of credibility on the used market and is even more reliable on the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 as it contains even more information.

The lineup strategy and the “SPECIALE” launch version

The Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 is the top-of-the-range model and is in line with the simplification and rationalization of Alfa Romeo’s lineup strategy. In fact, it can already be ordered in the exclusive EDIZIONE SPECIALE launch version, with a wide array of technological features and Alfa Romeo’s trademark sportiness, and in the VELOCE trim which has been made to reach the most in terms of performance and sportiness. The EDIZIONE SPECIALE offers inserts on the titanium body, a special badge on the fenders, and a “Tonale” black badge, 20” alloy wheels, metallic pedals, red Brembo brake calipers and aluminum shift paddles which are integrated into the steering column. Later on, customers will be able to order the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 in the Ti trim for a more elegant and distinctive character.

Free2move eSolutions

The official charger of the Tonale Plug-In Q4 is Free2move eSolutions, the joint venture of Stellantis with NHOA which has been created to support the brand’s metamorphosis, favor the transition to electric mobility, and play an active role in contributing to accessible and clean mobility with tailor-made innovative products and services. For example, there is the eSolutions Charging app which was designed both for those who are taking their first steps in eMobility and those who frequently use public charging. With eSolutions Charging, charge your vehicle on-the-go even whenever you are away from home thanks to a network of more than 360 000 charging points throughout Europe. They can be located and used with just a few simple clicks. One of the most outstanding Free2move eSolutions solution is the eProWallbox—available at the Tonale’s launch—which offers greater flexibility in terms of functionality and cost. From 7.4 kW and 22kW, the eProWallbox adapts to your energy and charging speed needs and is ideal both for domestic and company use. Furthermore, the eProWallbox is smart and connected. It allows drivers to manage charging directly from their smartphones and, thanks to the access control, only enabled users can charge.

Alfa Romeo authentic accessories

The accessory range enhances the sporty soul of the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 with more than 100 Authentic Accessories which include functional aspects, comfort, safety and free-time activities to enhance the style and personality of the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4.

Among the Tonale’s accessories, there are those in titanium finish, like the distinctive color that stands out on the front grille central “V” bezel and on the lower skid plate. On the sides, the large 20-inch alloy wheels and rearview mirror covers catch the eye. Additionally, other titanium-colored accessories add an extra touch of sportiness, such as the longitudinal roof rails and the elegant rear skid plate. The Alfa Romeo Authentic Accessories are completed by some details that certainly do not go unnoticed: the fascia with a carbon-look design, the Alfa Romeo logo for the illuminated dashboard, the door sill guards with the Tonale logo, the all-weather mats with the Tonale logo, the tire valve caps with the Alfa Romeo logo, the cross bars, the useful ski carrier, the cable reel, and the cable bag for neatly storing the charging cable in the trunk.

The Authentic Accessories have been made in close collaboration with Alfa Romeo brand engineers and designers to ensure the highest quality.

SOURCE: Stellantis