The Geneva International Motor Show and Qatar Tourism establish partnership to create new Qatar Geneva International Motor Show

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and Qatar Tourism announced today a partnership

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and Qatar Tourism announced today a partnership during a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), to develop and host the newly designed Qatar Geneva International Motor Show in Doha. The partners have hinted that the platform is positioned as a new world-renowned motor show for the Middle East. Now exhibitors and fans can look forward to the much-anticipated GIMS 2022 from 19 to 27 February as well as the new format in Doha.

This collaboration is considered a natural fit for a new progressive show, given that GIMS has been pioneering the automotive space since 1905 and has built a strong brand reputation in the sector and that Qatar stands out globally for its outstanding experience offer and infrastructural capabilities. Furthermore, with the forward-looking, glamorous Qatari capital as the backdrop, this show will stand out as an essential calendar event for exhibitors and car lovers from around the globe.

The first edition of Qatar Geneva International Motor Show is planned for the autumn of 2022 or 2023 and the final dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The organisers intend the event to take place every two years. While the event has already captured the curiorisity of the public, the full concept reveal will only be made during GIMS 2022, which will take place from 19 to 27 February. Until then, exhibitors and fans will need to exercise patience while GIMS accelerates to Doha behind the scenes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “In line with the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, we are expanding our tourism proposition to position Qatar as a world-leading destination and ensure guests enjoy the very best of Qatar.”

“In addition to extensive hotel and resort development, the refurbishment and creation of tourism assets and an expanding culinary scene, hosting internationally renowned events is an important pillar of our strategy. We’re pleased to partner with the highly distinguished Geneva International Motor Show and look forward to a collaborative relationship to bring this eminent event to our shores.”

Maurice Turrettini, President of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, stated: “We are very proud and honoured, that Qatar Tourism has put their trust in us for the conception of the new motor show in Doha. Our partnership is the result of very trusting and constructive discussions from day one. The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha.”

SOURCE: Geneva International Motor Show