Terranet announces successful testing of laser scanner for ADAS and autonomous cars

The initial prototype of Terranet’s laser scanner, delivered to the office in Lund in March, has undergone successful testing in a controlled laboratory environment.

The initial prototype of Terranet’s laser scanner, delivered to the office in Lund in March, has undergone successful testing in a controlled laboratory environment. The laser scanner serves as a vital component of the BlincVision anti-collision product, and this testing phase marks a significant milestone towards integrating the system into vehicles.

The new laser scanner unit has been extensively and successfully tested in conjunction with the existing event camera technology. The scanner has demonstrated excellent performance by effectively detecting and visualizing objects within a range of 5 to 30 meters. The laboratory demonstration took place under indoor fluorescent lighting conditions. The laser scanner operated five near-infrared laser beams at a peak power of 60W total, and a repetition rate of 400kHz.

“During the laser scanner prototype testing, we were very pleased to showcase the exceptional but expected capabilities of the eye-safe BlincVision system. It effectively filters out ambient noise and irrelevant data, focusing solely on clearly outlined objects. The sensor continuously provides precise time-stamped 2D shapes as an output stream, which are further triangulated into a 4D scene by BlincVision’s computing unit. We successfully demonstrated that our vision software is capable of capturing, processing, and forwarding events triggered by five simultaneously arriving laser beams in real-time,” explained Nihat Küçük, CTO of Terranet.

Terranet continuously improves its event-driven object recognition algorithms and neural networks to ensure that BlincVision achieves its goal of detecting objects within ten milliseconds. That means BlincVision is up to ten times faster than existing solutions available in the market today.

SOURCE: Terranet