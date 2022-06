Subaru Corporation will temporarily suspend production at its automobile manufacturing facilities in Japan due to interruptions in the supply of certain parts.

Operations at the following plants in the Gunma Manufacturing Plant will be temporarily suspended:

– Automobile plants: Main Plant and Yajima Plant

– Engine and transmission plant: Oizumi Plant

Dates:

June 2 ‒ 3

(Two working days)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and all other stakeholders.

SOURCE: Subaru