Home > News Releases > TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2018 third quarter dividend record and payment dates

TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2018 third quarter dividend record and payment dates

May 9, 2018

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.44 per share quarterly dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 will be payable on June 8, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2018.  The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on March 14, 2018.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedInFacebookWeChat and Twitter.

CisionView original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-dividend-record-and-payment-dates-300644779.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Media Relations: B.J. Talley, TE Connectivity, 1-610-893-9553, bj.talley@te.com Investor Relations: Sujal Shah, TE Connectivity, 1-610-893-9790, Sujal.shah@te.com
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018