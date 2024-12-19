Tata Motors strengthens sustainable urban transport in Bengaluru

Secures an additional order of 148 Starbus electric buses from BMTC

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has secured an additional order for 148 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., Tata Motors’ wholly owned subsidiary will be responsible for the supply, operation and maintenance of the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a 12-year period. This order follows an earlier order of 921 electric buses, most of which have been delivered, and are running successfully with an uptime of over 95% by BMTC.

Tata Starbus EV boasts of superior design and best-in-class features, for a sustainable and comfortable commuting experience. These zero-emission electric buses are developed on next-gen architecture, powered by advanced battery systems for safe, comfortable and convenient intra-city commute across the city of Bengaluru.

Commenting on the announcement, Shri Ramachandran R., IAS, MD, BMTC, said, “We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with Tata Motors with these additional 148 electric buses for our fleet modernisation. The performance of the existing Tata electric buses has been exceptional, aligning perfectly with our commitment to sustainable and efficient public transportation. The larger e-bus fleet will significantly enhance our capacity to provide eco-friendly, comfortable and reliable services to the citizens of Bengaluru.”

Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, stated, “We are honoured by BMTC’s continued trust in our e-mobility solutions. This additional order of 148 buses is a testament to the proven success of our Starbus EVs and the operational excellence delivered in Bengaluru’s urban environment. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit both the community and the environment.”

Till date, Tata Motors’ e-buses have cumulatively clocked more than 2.5 crore kilometres in Bengaluru alone. This has contributed to a significant reduction in tailpipe emissions, achieving a decrease of approximately 14,000t CO2. The success of Tata Motors electric buses in Bengaluru serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation, sustainability, and improving urban life through advanced mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Tata Motors