Tan Chong Motor Cambodia launch the all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER

Tan Chong Motor (Cambodia) Pty. Ltd. (“TCMC”), Sole and Exclusive Distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Cambodia and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), proudly introduces the All-New Fourth Generation Nissan X-Trail e-POWER. Over two decades, almost seven million units of X-Trail have been sold globally, making it one of the world’s most popular family adventure vehicles.

Maintaining the well-established Nissan DNA from previous X-Trail generations, the fourth-generation All-New X-Trail e-POWER seamlessly blends muscular design, flexible utility, and advanced all-wheel drive capabilities. The All-New X-Trail will be available in seven seat configurations, offering a convenient option for days out with extended family or friends.

Mr. Hout Kimmeng, Senior Country Manager of Tan Chong Motor Cambodia said, “The launch of the All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is a significant moment for us as we continue to live up to our commitment in bringing new exciting models into the local automotive scene. e-POWER is unique and the result is a responsive and quiet driving sensation without the need to plug in to recharge. Available also as e-4ORCE All-Wheel Drive (AWD) which gives you even more acceleration and stable handling. Both technologies allow our customers to experience an EV-like drive in all scenes. Customers with a taste for adventure will enjoy the enhanced dynamic performance and advanced electrification technologies that the All-New X-Trail e-POWER offers.”

e-POWER Drivetrain

The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is equipped with Nissan’s innovative second-generation e-POWER drive system showcasing notable improvements in performance, smoothness, and quietness. Exclusive to Nissan, e-POWER is a unique approach to electrification, offering the EV-drive without the need to recharge.

First introduced in Japan on the Note in 2016, it went on to become the best-selling car, with customers loving its combination of smooth, effortless performance and cable-free ownership.

The All-New X-Trail’s e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. This unique powertrain means that power to the wheels comes only from an electric motor, which results in an instant, linear response to the accelerator. It has a 1.5 litre Variable Compression Ratio turbo petrol engine, with a final system power output of 142 horsepower.

The defining feature of e-POWER is that the petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, whilst the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. This means the engine can always run within its optimal range, leading to superior fuel efficiency in urban settings.

Thanks to the pure electric motor drive, there’s no delay as with an internal combustion engine or traditional hybrid. The instant response delivers an exhilarating high torque feel and agile acceleration to make overtaking or merging onto a highway easier and more confidence-inspiring.

Integral to the design of e-POWER is the “linear tune”, which governs the operation of the petrol engine, ensuring that it’s spinning at an appropriate speed relative to road speed, avoiding the “rev-up” effect of traditional hybrids under hard acceleration. A secondary benefit is the refinement it brings, ensuring the engine is running only at the speed it needs to, which is typically low in urban and suburban conditions.

In addition to these benefits, the e-POWER drive system guarantees a quiet drive, for example, at 40 km/h the sound in the car reduces by 8db compared with competitors.

e-4ORCE

A new all-wheel drive system designed to work with Nissan’s electrified powertrains is introduced on this All-New X-Trail. e-4ORCE will deliver reassuring traction and confident acceleration in all conditions thanks to Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology. The “e” in e-4ORCE stands for Nissan’s 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE” refers to the vehicle’s physical power and energy, with “4” representing all-wheel control.

The powerful dual e-motor system has a total output of 157kW thanks to the rear 100kw motor which allows for keen acceleration, with 0-100 km/h in 7 seconds. It has a 10,000 times faster rear torque response than a mechanical 4WD system. In addition, the constant torque redistribution and near perfect weight balance contribute to reassuring handling and ride comfort, enabling a powerful yet smooth, driving experience.

By specifically managing power output and braking performance for each wheel, thereby delivering smoothness and stability, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface, while never needing to change driving style or input. When going through a steep cornering, the vehicle can reliably trace the driver’s intended line thanks to the ultra-high-precision motor, torque distribution and brake control. With the confidence to handle such a variety of road surfaces, driving becomes more enjoyable and the driver feels more confident in a number of driving scenarios.

Engineers fine-tuned the precision control technology and twin electric motors of e-4ORCE to provide unparalleled ride comfort. Vehicle pitch and dive are minimised by adding regenerative rear-motor braking to the usual front-motor regenerative braking employed by typical EV and hybrid systems today.

In addition to optimising front and rear torque allocation, the system applies independent brake control at each of the four wheels to maximise the cornering force generated by each one. This delivers dependable cornering with minimal steering adjustments.

e-Pedal Step

Given that 70% of drive time is likely to be spent in suburban areas, Nissan developed a ‘one pedal’ driving experience called e-Pedal Step. Designed to take the repetitive strain out of stop-start urban driving, where the driver is frequently moving their foot between the accelerator and brake, e-Pedal Step allows drivers to accelerate and brake using only the accelerator.

The system must first be activated by the switch on the centre console and once engaged, the accelerator will deliver acceleration as usual. Upon release of the accelerator, e-Pedal Step will brake the X-Trail at 0.2g, enough to illuminate the brake lights, and reduce the speed down to a “creeping” speed, not a complete stop. This ensures low-speed parking manoeuvres are as smooth as possible. Drivers will quickly adapt their accelerator pedal inputs to maintain smooth travel, ensuring urban driving is more intuitive and less demanding.

Modern, muscular styling that creates a robust yet modern look

Central to X-Trail’s appeal will be its distinctive styling which projects a reassuring sense of prominence and robustness, without being aggressive.

Both the exterior and interior of the All-New X-Trail reflect the spirit of the vehicle – versatile and adventurous. The exterior is highlighted by signature Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The frontal aspect is framed by striking headlights that appear moulded within the bodywork of the front bumper, with combined daytime running lights and indicators nestled along the shut-line of the hood.

From the side, muscular wheel arches at the front and rear give the X-Trail presence on the road, whilst at the base of the doors, an inset feature brings a sense of fluidity to the sheer surfaces of the doors.

The shape of the C-pillar is reminiscent of a dolphin fin, bringing tension to the rear where the wrap-around lights complete the rear three-quarter aspect.

From behind, taught horizontal lines sits just above and below where the number plate is mounted, while split rear lights ensure a wide aperture for the trunk. A silver panel curves under the rear bumper, reflecting X-Trail’s adventurous character.

Key aerodynamic features include “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, special A-pillar shaping, underbody covers to manage air flow under the vehicle and a unique “air curtain” that precisely directs air flow from the front to the sides of the X-Trail.

The All-New X-Trail will be available in 3 body colours with two-tone combinations to choose from.

Premium interior ambience

The cabin of the All-New Nissan X-Trail sets a new segment standard for elevated ambience, distinctive design and enhanced usability.

Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies are at the driver’s fingertips, with comfort and quality in every touch. New premium materials, smart features and considered detailing enhance a cabin that delivers cutting-edge design and practicality in every dimension.

Extensive attention has been paid to the ergonomic and tactile quality of the switch gear and buttons to give them a high quality feel. Customer research has clearly shown customers’ preference for easy-to-use core functions, so the X-Trail has simple, intuitive heating/air-conditioning controls, as well as buttons that govern the central screen functions, such as audio and navigation.

The top level of the floating centre console layout features the e-shifter, the drive mode selector and twin cup holders, as well as the 15w wireless charge pad for smartphones. The charge pad actively charges your phone, whereas similar features just ensure the battery of your phone does not die. There is a combined elbow rest for front-seat occupants, which has a “butterfly” opening, to reveal a cavernous storage space for valuables. The side opening elements allow easy access to the storage area for rear-seat passengers, unlike a rear-hinged lid.

Underneath the upper tier of the floating console is storage for items such as a wallet or tablet. Making it easier to store smaller items and optimising space, because in a family car you can never have enough storage.

Creating a reassuring and calming environment, new white ambient lighting is used throughout the cabin, with its uniformity giving a premium and harmonious impression.

Practical and flexible

To make it easier to load items, install a children’s seat, or get comfortably into the car, access to second row seats is even easier due to the rear passenger doors opening to nearly 90 degrees.

The second row of seats splits in a 40:20:40 configuration, plus there is a central hatch so long items such as rolled-up carpet can be easily transported without the need to drop either section of the second row of seats. The second row of seats can also slide forward to maximise the trunk space and allow easy access to the third row on the 7-seat configuration.

Second row passengers are truly considered with the option of dedicated controls for the heating/air-conditioning system, ensuring occupant comfort, which is vital in a family car. The key to a harmonious family trip? A steady supply of power of course! To keep electronic devices nourished, there is a USB type-A and a USB type-C charging point for second row occupants. Parents of babies and toddlers will appreciate the inclusion of integrated sunshades into the rear passenger doors, offering protection on sunny days with an easy one-handed operation.

Thanks to the packaging efficiency of the Alliance CMF-C platform, the All-New X-Trail is available with a third row of seating in the trunk. Individual seats that effortlessly disappear into the floor are designed to accommodate passengers up to 160cm in height, placing it amongst the most generous in its segment. The space has been optimised to ensure that third-row passengers can put their feet under the second row of seats.

Access to the third row requires a simple operation to tumble the outer second row seat forward allowing an easy step into the third row.

When the two rear seats are not in use, the resulting boot space puts the X-Trail among the leaders in its category for luggage space, with a total capacity of 585 litres, an increase of 20 litres, thanks to a best-in-class floor length and width between wheelhouses. The improvements in the utility of the luggage area make loading baggage easier and storing small items more convenient.

A powered hands-free tailgate makes accessing the boot effortless when hands are anything but free.

CMF-C platform

The all-new X-Trail is based on the Alliance CMF-C platform, which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture.

In terms of construction, the body in white makes use of more lightweight material, as well as advanced stamping and welding techniques to increase strength but to also reduce weight. For the first time, the rear hatchback door on the X-Trail is now made of a composite material.

The front and rear doors, front wings and bonnet, are all now made of aluminium.

This contributes to refinement, ride comfort and a driving response typically found in a higher segment, plus exceptional safety and security in the event of an accident – as well as adding benefits to the car’s overall efficiency.

New suspension and steering design

The All-New X-Trail will continue to offer a rewarding driving experience – building on its reputation as a refined and secure drive, but nevertheless, enjoyable when the road turns twisty.

Thanks to the CMF-C platform, the All-New X-Trail has an updated Macpherson strut set-up at the front. Rear suspension is an advanced multi-link set-up.

The power-steering set-up has been upgraded, offering improved response, better feeling around the central part of the steering range and reduced friction.

Connected infotainment

The new high-definition, fully electronic 12.3 inch TFT multi-information screen offers a choice of configurable layouts to display driving aids, entertainment or vehicle information, all controlled from a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel. A traditional “Kiriko” cut glass texture is also added to the TFT’s digital background – a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA.

To enhance comfort and make driving more fun, the All-New X-Trail offers an advanced infotainment system that comes in a high-resolution 8 inch display screen which is a digital gateway to entertainment and vehicle settings, and is compatible with both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®.

Active and Passive Safety

The All-New Nissan X-Trail features a wide range of safety technologies that support driving in a variety of conditions. Its Nissan 360° Safety Shield utilizes cameras, radar and sonar to constantly monitor the vehicle’s surroundings in order to take safety steps if necessary.

Nissan X-Trail’s Blind Spot Warning help keep an eye on blind spot areas and alerts driver of other vehicles at adjacent lanes when changing lanes. Parking is also made easier with Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection that provides an enhanced view of the vehicle’s surroundings. Additionally, Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns driver of approaching objects from the rear and side while reversing.

Safety at night is enhanced by the fitment of advanced headlamp technology that allows the light unit to be slim, which helps the X-Trail’s aerodynamic efficiency, but adjusts the shape of its beam according to approaching traffic. Using a series of matrix LED units that manage the direction of the beam, the individual matrix LED lights are deactivated as oncoming traffic is detected, effectively leaving the rest of the road well illuminated, but not blinding the driver of the approaching vehicle.

Tan Chong Motor (Cambodia) Pty. Ltd. remains dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only meet but exceed safety expectations, setting a new standard for secure and enjoyable journeys on the road.

