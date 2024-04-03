Suzuki achieves accumulated automobile production of 30 million units in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated automobile production of 30 million units in India by the end of March 2024

Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved accumulated automobile production of 30 million units in India by the end of March 2024. India becomes the second country after Japan in which Suzuki has reached this milestone, and the fastest country to reach 30 million units in just 40 years and 4 months since starting production in December 1983, breaking the record of 55 years and 2 months in Japan.

Suzuki’s automobile production in India started in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog, the former company of the present Maruti Suzuki. Today, production is held at Gurgaon and Manesar Plants of Maruti Suzuki, as well as Gujarat Plant of Suzuki Motor Gujarat. At these three production sites, 16 models are produced including compact cars such as WagonR, Swift, and Baleno, as well as SUVs such as Brezza and Fronx.

While the current annual production capacity in India is 2.25 million units, in order to secure a production capacity of approximately 4 million units in India by FY2030 to prepare for future expansion of automobile market in India, the new plant in Kharkhoda (State of Haryana) is planned to start operation in 2025, and the new plant in the State of Gujarat is planned to start operation in FY2028.

[Top Models]

No. Model Engine displacement Million units 1 Alto 1000cc 5.06 2 Swift 1200cc 3.19 3 WagonR 1000/1200cc 3.18 4 Maruti 800 800cc 2.91 5 Dzire 1200cc 2.86 6 Omni 800cc 2.02 7 Baleno 1200cc 1.95 8 Eeco 1200cc 1.19 9 Brezza 1500cc 1.16 10 Ertiga 1500cc 1.10

[Trends of Accumulated 30 Million Units in India]

(models names suggest their year of production start)

Start of production: Dec. 1983 1 million units: Mar. 1994 5 million units: Apr. 2005