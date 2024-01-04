Successful launch: Nikola produces 42, wholesales 35 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks for customers in U.S. and Canada in 2023

The elves weren’t the only ones busy during the 2023 holiday season; Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, in 2023 produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

“What an effort by our dedicated and passionate team, to create — and deliver — what we believe is the only U.S. designed and assembled Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck on the road today,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “Our pioneering spirit is what made it possible to wholesale these 35 trucks to our dealers for customers in the U.S. and Canada. We thank our employees, customers and partners for this achievement, and look forward to delivering more trucks in 2024.”

Of the seven trucks produced but not wholesaled, three are being used in an extended field test with a fleet partner, two are in continued validation and engineering and two are being used for service training/customer demos.

Nikola’s FCEV features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.* The company believes its truck is among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks, with versatile applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less-than-truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases.

“Our goal is to introduce a better, cleaner way to deliver goods to the North American market in a reliable package,” said Girsky. “Our FCEV customer pilot programs have shown strong results, with truck uptime at 98%**—crucial for efficient fleet usage.”

Assembled in Coolidge, Ariz., the FCEV commenced serial production on July 31, 2023, with the commercial launch on September 28.

