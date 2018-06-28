Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2018 (Flash Report)

< May 2018 >
|May 2018
|Jan-May 2018
|Units
|2018 vs 2017
|Units
|’18 vs ’17
|Domestic production *1
|
43,592
|-16.4%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
269,873
|-6.6%
|Overseas production *2
|
29,762
|-12.8%
|6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
146,733
|-12.9%
|Global production total
|
73,354
|-15.0%
|7th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
416,606
|-8.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|6,537
|-39.7%
|7th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|50,570
|-21.9%
|Mini vehicles
|2,005
|-12.9%
|11th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|13,846
|-8.5%
|Japan sales total
|8,542
|-35.0%
|7th consecutive month of y/y decrease
|64,416
|-19.4%
|Export total *3
|
34,431
|-13.2%
|First y/y decrease in 5 months
|
220,165
|+1.3%
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as a decrease in production of the Forester and other models offset an increase in the Impreza and SUBARU XV production.
|－
|While production of the all-new Ascent 3-row SUV started, overseas production decreased year-on-year as the momentum boosted by the redesigned Impreza declined.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as the redesigned Forester and the upgraded Levorg were nearing their launches, and the momentum boosted by the redesigned Impreza and SUBARU XV models declined.
|－
|Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, due to a decline in the Chiffon, Pleo and Sambar sales.
< Exports >
|－
|Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, due to decreased shipments of the Forester for North America and Australia.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU).
*2 Local line-off basis.
*3 JAMA report basis.