Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2018 (Flash Report)

June 28, 2018

< May 2018 >

May 2018 Jan-May 2018
Units 2018 vs 2017 Units ’18 vs ’17
Domestic production *1
43,592
 -16.4% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
269,873
 -6.6%
Overseas production *2
29,762
 -12.8% 6th consecutive month of y/y decrease
146,733
 -12.9%
Global production total
73,354
 -15.0% 7th consecutive month of y/y decrease
416,606
 -8.9%
Passenger vehicles 6,537 -39.7% 7th consecutive month of y/y decrease 50,570 -21.9%
Mini vehicles 2,005 -12.9% 11th consecutive month of y/y decrease 13,846 -8.5%
Japan sales total 8,542 -35.0% 7th consecutive month of y/y decrease 64,416 -19.4%
Export total *3
34,431
 -13.2% First y/y decrease in 5 months
220,165
 +1.3%

< Production >

Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as a decrease in production of the Forester and other models offset an increase in the Impreza and SUBARU XV production.
While production of the all-new Ascent 3-row SUV started, overseas production decreased year-on-year as the momentum boosted by the redesigned Impreza declined.

< Sales in Japan >

Passenger vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, as the redesigned Forester and the upgraded Levorg were nearing their launches, and the momentum boosted by the redesigned Impreza and SUBARU XV models declined.
Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year, due to a decline in the Chiffon, Pleo and Sambar sales.

< Exports >

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, due to decreased shipments of the Forester for North America and Australia.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU).
*2 Local line-off basis.
*3 JAMA report basis.

