Stellantis further expands software hub: Inaugurates new, state-of-the-art software and technology center in Bengaluru, India

Stellantis achieves another milestone in India with new software office in Bengaluru, supporting Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

Stellantis inaugurated today a new software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The new center will focus on the development of software and technological innovations crucial to the advancement of automobiles and mobility. In line with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ vision of marking a new era for Stellantis in India and the long-term Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the new site is the Company’s second global innovation center in the country.

The facility, spread across 50,000 square feet, will serve as the primary development center for STLA SmartCockpit – one of the three technology platforms that are key to the Company’s digital transformation strategy due to arrive in 2024 and deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms. In addition, the Bengaluru center will play a crucial role in the development of AI and ADAS technologies for STLA AutoDrive. Additionally, the Base Software Development team in Bengaluru will support Base software platforms made with the Classic and Adaptive Autosar frameworks.

The new center was launched by Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, together with the Stellantis India top management team. The Bengaluru office will house state-of-the-art labs, including a next-generation acoustic lab, which is tasked with the development of specific audio signatures as well as premium audio experiences for Stellantis vehicle owners worldwide. The establishment of the new digital hub as a key contributor of change for a sustainable tomorrow is a robust demonstration of Stellantis’ unabated dedication to facilitating the global mobility sector’s digital transformation.

“Stellantis is proud to contribute to the age of software-defined vehicles,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “As a global organization, we are committed to fostering talent across geographies. The Indian tech talent and its innovative startup ecosystem are important to accelerating Stellantis’ transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company. India plays a key role in Stellantis’ digital approach and development.”

Stellantis has accelerated the hiring process for the new center that will eventually employ approximately 500 people. In addition to leveraging multi-pronged hiring strategies, the Company is investing in the upskilling and reskilling of local talent to help empower them to take on global assignments.

The new innovation and development center in Bengaluru will further help nurture Indian expertise in the software and technology sector and give us the opportunity to wield such proficiency in global markets. The company is also collaborating with Indian universities to explore the development of industry-specific curricula and support ongoing expansion.

Stellantis’ software-driven strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles and to generate €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by 2030.

In addition to the Software Hub, Stellantis in India is also represented by two iconic automotive brands – Jeep and Citroën offering a wide range of cars for domestic as well as export markets.

SOURCE: Stellantis