Stellantis and Hype deploy a first fleet of 50 wheelchair-accessible hydrogen taxis in Paris

Poissy, 9 June 2023 – Stellantis, the world’s first mass-market manufacturer of hydrogen-powered commercial and passenger vehicles, and Hype, an independent pure-player in hydrogen mobility solutions, announce today their partnership for the supply and operation of hydrogen-powered vehicles, the first step being the delivery, from 2023, of a first batch of 50 zero-emission PRM taxis in Paris.

These vehicles, which can accommodate five passengers including one in a wheelchair, or six passengers without a wheelchair, have been specially adapted from the passenger versions of the Peugeot e-Expert and Citroën ë-Dispatch vehicles, manufactured at Stellantis’ Hordain site, in the Hauts-de-France region of France.

The Stellantis hydrogen offer is perfectly suited to “intensive use” professionals, thanks to its 249 mile range, 3-minute refuelling time, zero emission and no compromise on the vehicle load capacities.

This zero-emission technology ensures maximum fleet availability. Another unique feature of these vehicles is that they are 100% electric ”hybrids”, comprising a reasonably-sized rechargeable battery and a hydrogen fuel cell system, making them the ideal solution for large-scale deployment.

By drawing on its unique organisation, unrivalled in the market, and, in particular, on its hundreds of trained salaried drivers and high visibility, Hype is setting up a dedicated organisation to serve people with reduced mobility, guaranteeing continuous availability, tailor-made and high-quality service, as well as a priority access booking application and comprehensive, detailed real time reporting on vehicle use.

As part of their partnership, Stellantis and Hype will also have the capacity to deploy up to 1000 PRM hydrogen taxis by the end of 2024. These potential additional vehicles are linked to obtaining the “Parisian PRM taxi” operating licence, currently being introduced by the French authorities.

Such an offering would make it possible to meet several of the strategic priorities set by the French government: rapidly improving the volume and quality of transport services for people with reduced mobility, accelerating the energy transition with zero-emission means of transport (Crit’Air 0) and reinforcing the industrial activities at Stellantis’ Hordain site in the Hauts-de-France region of France.

“With these Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and Citroën ë-Dispatch Hydrogen vehicles, we are happy to further strengthen our leadership in zero-emission Vans, via our partnership with Hype, focused on people with reduced mobility.”

Xavier Peugeot, Director of the Stellantis LCV BU

“I am very happy with this first delivery of 50 Peugeot and Citroën hydrogen wheelchair-accessible taxis in Paris as part of our partnership with Stellantis, which represents a major new step in Hype’s development and the structuring of the French hydrogen industry. This fleet of vehicles, unrivalled on the market, will enable us to roll out our zero-emission service for PRM at the right scale, in the greater Paris region and then in other locations, while meeting ecological and public health imperatives and industrialisation objectives in France. Hype will also organise access to this zero-emission service for other taxi operators, in particular independent drivers and rental companies.”

Mathieu Gardies, CEO and Founder of Hype

SOURCE: Stellantis