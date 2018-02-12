Spring into springtime with an 18 reg SsangYong

SsangYong offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of SUVs and four-wheel-drive cars, and there’s even a 1-tonne pick-up and an MPV available with 4×4.

Prices start from just £13,495 OTR or £149 per month for the Tivoli SE, which is one of several models currently available with 0% finance over 5-years, and every car is backed by an industry leading 5-year limitless mileage warranty for complete peace of mind.

SsangYong Tivoli SsangYong Tivoli XLV SsangYong Korando SsangYong Rexton 4×4 SsangYong Musso one tonne pick-up SsangYong Turismo MPV

Tivoli compact SUV

Available with either a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, the new Tivoli is extremely well equipped and comes with air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry. Prices from £13,495 OTR or £149 per month.

Tivoli XLV

Sharing the same platform and wheelbase as the Tivoli, the XLV features a lengthened body and an expanded load capacity of 720 cubic litres of space. Comprehensively equipped, it also comes with a choice of a 1.6 litre petrol or diesel engine, and with the option of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, two-wheel drive or 4×4. Prices start from just £17,000 for the Tivoli XLV EX petrol, or £199 a month.

Korando crossover

Italian designed and Korean built, the Korando crossover is available with a petrol engine and two-wheel drive from just £16,295 or £189 per month, and as a 4×4 diesel from just £18,995 or £219 per month.

Powered by 2.0 litre petrol or 2.2 diesel engines, the car comes with a 6-speed manual or Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Comprehensive equipment includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

With a 2-tonne towing capacity, the SsangYong Korando SE 4×4 won the class award for vehicles under £24,000 in The Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2018.

Rexton 4×4

Only launched last autumn, the new Rexton has already been named 4×4 of the Year by the authority in its field, 4×4 Magazine.

Rexton is an authentic 4×4 built using a modern and extremely strong body-on-frame construction, and while tough and delivering rugged off-road capability, also heralds major advances in style, quality, safety and technology. With its sheer presence and beautifully balanced exterior, the car also offers a prestige cabin for passengers to travel in supreme comfort.

Extremely safe, it is equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic safety aids and up to nine airbags. It is powered by a 2.2 litre turbo Euro 6 diesel engine, comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission, and features a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, the benchmark for those who tow large caravans & trailers. It also features the latest in connectivity and technology including Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, an HD 9.2” navigation screen and 3D ‘around-view’ monitoring. And all from just £27,995.

Musso one tonne pick-up

Priced from just £16,795 +VAT, the SsangYong Musso one tonne pick-up is a five-seat crew cab design, and the most competitively priced pick-up available.

Powered by a refined 2.2 litre Euro 6 turbo-diesel engine, the Musso offers the practicality of 4-wheel drive, multi-link rear suspension and progressive rear coil springs for a relaxed and comfortable ride, even while carrying a tonne weight on its load deck which will also take a Euro pallet.

Turismo MPV

At over 5 metres long and with a 3 metre wheelbase, the Turismo is larger than a standard sized MPV people carrier. Powered by a 2.2 litre Euro 6 diesel engine, there is the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic.

Designed to appeal as family, leisure and business transportation, the Turismo blends multi-role flexibility with great ride comfort and the equipment of a luxury saloon, and will transport seven adults in comfort together with their luggage. With prices starting at just £19,995, the SsangYong Turismo is almost without rival.

