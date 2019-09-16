‘Special Report: How are cities tackling the zero-emissions challenge?’ published by Automotive World

A new Automotive World report addresses the major challenges that cities face as they seek to reduce emissions and congestion.

For well over a century, cities have been shaped by the development of transportation. Now, as cities seek to tackle emissions, pollution and congestion caused by transportation, it is their strategies which will shape the development of future mobility.

This exclusive Automotive World special report looks at how six major cities are approaching the zero-emissions urban mobility challenge, and presents exclusive industry insight, as well as an overview by John Cleveland and Pete Plastrik of Innovation Network for Communities.

In this report:

Executive summary

The next mobility revolution will be shaped by city climate innovators

Mass transit–the backbone of London’s zero emissions goals

Flexible outlook essential for cutting Paris’s carbon footprint

Mobility gaps loom large in Sydney’s zero emission blueprint

What does Beijing’s battle against air pollution mean for automakers?

Why Stockholm wants to lead the electric vehicle charging race

For Washington DC, emissions reduction means only one thing: fewer cars

‘Special Report: How are cities tackling the zero-emissions challenge?’ provides insight from a range of stakeholders with a vested interest in the decarbonisation of cities, including:

City of Stockholm

Frost & Sullivan

Innovation Network for Communities

Ipsos Business Consulting

London EV Company (LEVC)

RATP Paris (Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens)

Sierra Club

The Climate Council

Transport for London (TfL)

Washington DC Department of Energy & Environment

YCP Solidiance

