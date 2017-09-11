Special report: Developments in wheel technology by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report on vehicle wheels. ‘Special report: Developments in wheel technology’examines advances in light vehicle and truck wheels.

Cars and trucks all have them, yet they’re all very different – in terms of looks, size, weight, material and even purpose. For something so ubiquitous, the design, development and production of a vehicle wheel is complex and challenging.

This Automotive World special report presents vehicle manufacturers’ views on the role of the wheel, and insight from the suppliers involved in vehicle wheel technology development.

Volvo on the (r)evolving art of wheel design

Play as a team when developing new wheels, says SEAT

OEM-supplier relationship crucial to wheel development success

Wheels – the perfect application for carbon fibre?

Wheel bearings – out of sight, but not out of mind for future mobility

Truck industry eyes full-scale transition to aluminium wheels

Can the auto industry afford to ignore the magnesium wheel?

OEMs, prepare for a steel wheel renaissance – supplier

Two become one – supplier turns the wheel into a brake system

Bigger, lighter, stronger – auto industry has its say on future of wheel design

Maximilian Missoni , Vice President Exterior Design, Volvo Cars

, Vice President Exterior Design, Joan Roig , Head of Chassis Development, SEAT

, Head of Chassis Development, Chris Reyner , Technical Director, Rimstock

, Technical Director, Brett Gass , Executive Director, Carbon Revolution

, Executive Director, Fredrik Larsson , Head of Strategy and Technology Development, Automotive, SKF

, Head of Strategy and Technology Development, Automotive, Tom McGann , Global Director of Marketing for Wheel and Transportation Products, Arconic

, Global Director of Marketing for Wheel and Transportation Products, Bill Koenig , Executive VP, MKW Alloy

, Executive VP, Ralf Duning , Head of Engineering, Maxion Wheels

, Head of Engineering, Paul Linhoff, Head of Brake Pre-Development, Chassis & Safety Business Unit, Continental

