Solaris showcases the Bus of the Year 2025 at TRANSEXPO fair in Kielce

At this year’s TRANSEXPO exhibition in Kielce, Poland, taking place from October 16 to 18, Solaris Bus & Coach is presenting the Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen, the winner of the prestigious Bus of the Year 2025 award. This is the manufacturer’s most technologically advanced vehicle, which offers a range of up to 600 km, without generating any emissions at the point of use. Solaris is the undisputed leader on the European zero-emission bus market (both hydrogen and battery-powered).

The International Public Transport Fair TRANSEXPO, taking place in Kielce from 16 to 18 October, is one of the largest events of its kind in this part of Europe. It is an excellent opportunity to present innovative solutions in the field of urban mobility. Solaris is one of the exhibitors. The company will be exhibiting a vehicle that has attracted media attention across Europe in recent weeks – the Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen bus, the winner of the prestigious Bus of the Year 2025 title.

The Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen bus is powered by a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell that converts hydrogen into electricity on board. The bus is equipped with eight lightweight hydrogen storage tanks with a total capacity of 51.2 kg of hydrogen. To support the fuel cell at times of peak demand, the bus is also fitted with a 60 kWh traction battery. With this configuration, Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen can travel up to 600 km on a single refuelling (according to eSORT2 tests). The refuelling process itself takes only a few minutes, depending on the available infrastructure. This, combined with the impressive range, provides operators with exceptional flexibility and operational efficiency.

Solaris is the undisputed leader in the European hydrogen-powered city bus market. Nearly half (44.5%) of all hydrogen buses registered in continental Europe in 2023 were Solaris vehicles. More than 320 Urbino hydrogen vehicles are already in service in 31 European cities. The manufacturer is currently working on orders for a further 500 vehicles equipped with this type of propulsion system. The Solaris hydrogen buses are also meeting with growing interest on the Polish market, with cities like Poznań, Wałbrzych, Konin and Lublin already having them in their fleets.

Furthermore, Solaris ranks at the top in terms of the total number of zero-emission buses, i.e. electric and hydrogen, delivered since 2012. In 2023 alone, the manufacturer held a 15.2% market share in the zero-emission bus segment (electric and hydrogen), securing the leading position. The company’s extensive portfolio features hydrogen buses in both 12- and 18-meter versions, as well as electric buses in five different lengths, all of which can be flexibly and optimally configured. Additionally, Solaris offers a wide range of battery options, components, and charging systems, including turnkey solutions and comprehensive after-sales services. To date, the company has delivered 3,000 battery and hydrogen vehicles to over 200 cities across Europe.

TRANSEXPO in Kielce will also be the venue for the award ceremony of the ‘POLSKI BUS ROKU 2023’ (Polish Bus of the Year), a competition organised by the popular in Poland industry portal transinfo.pl. Solaris has won in two categories: the Urban Bus of the Year with the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus for MPK Poznań, and in the Intercity Bus category with the Urbino 10.5 mild hybrid for Łódź Metropolitan Railway.

We cordially invite you to visit our stand at TRANSEXPO – 5B10 (Hall 5). This will be an excellent opportunity for face-to-face discussions with Solaris representatives on the dynamic changes in public transport and the challenges facing the industry.

SOURCE: Solaris