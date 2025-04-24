300,000th DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract

Growing number of DAF trucks now leaving factory with a service agreement

DAF Trucks has reached the milestone of 300,000 DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance service contracts. DAF MultiSupport guarantees the highest vehicle uptime through excellent truck maintenance. It also provides transport operators with maximum security up front in terms of costs per kilometre as well as optimal managerial and administrational ease.

The 300,000th contract was signed by the Polish company PC Logistics for a New Generation DAF XG 480. The vehicle – part of an order of 15 identically specified tractors units – will be put into operation for the transportation of liquid raw materials in tank containers across Western Europe.

Long-haul transportation across Europe

PC Logistics, founded in 2014 and based in Dębica, southern Poland, operates a fleet of nearly 100 trucks from various brands, including an increasing number of DAF trucks. It is specialised in long-haul transport. For its customers, PC Logistics connects distribution centres in 12 European countries.

Focus on core business thanks to DAF MultiSupport

“Our most important purchase criteria for a truck are total cost of ownership, driver comfort and safety”, states Konrad Wójtowicz, CEO of PC Logistics. “DAF MultiSupport gives us a clear picture of the overall costs, while minimising workshop invoices. Furthermore, our trucks – regardless of their location in Europe – are well-maintained and benefit from maximum uptime. DAF’s tailor-made repair and maintenance service contract allows us to focus on our core business.”

Concentrate on business

A DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract is always tailor-made. Operators can choose their own service level and the contractual term, with an option to extend the scope of the contract to include superstructure bodies, for example. Furthermore, the DAF dealer takes care of all maintenance planning and administration, thereby enabling transport companies to concentrate on their core business.

Fixed price, maximum vehicle availability

With a DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract, transport operators are guaranteed a perfectly maintained fleet and maximum vehicle availability at a fixed price per kilometre. DAF MultiSupport offers four service packages, varying from preventive maintenance right up to all conceivable repair and maintenance services. With customers all over Europe, PC Logistics has strategically chosen a 5-year DAF MultiSupport Full Care contract for its growing fleet of DAF trucks.

For every company

Mike Hoefeijzers, Director of Commercial Services at DAF Trucks: “We help our customers to reduce the number of invoices drastically while keeping their trucks on the road with excellent services. DAF MultiSupport guarantees maximum uptime with minimum effort at a fixed cost per kilometre, thereby enhancing the transport efficiency of each operator. And because a DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract is tailor-made, we have the right service contract for every company – no matter the size.”

SOURCE: DAF