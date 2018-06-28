SMMT: UK commercial vehicle manufacturing

UK commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing remained stable in May 2018, falling just -0.6%, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 6,875 vans, trucks, buses and coaches were built in Britain last month, the result of a boost in overseas demand.

Production for export rose 11.6% in the month to 4,879 units. However, this was not enough to offset a decline in home production, which fell -21.9%, with fewer than three in 10 CVs built for UK customers.

Year-to-date volumes remain down, falling -8.4% compared with 2017, and driven by declines in both domestic and overseas markets. However, exports continue to drive output, making up nearly 70% of production in the first five months.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “May’s CV manufacturing figures once again highlight the importance of exports to our industry. The EU remains our biggest customer, and securing the right conditions for future trade is vital for the sector. This means retaining the benefits of the single market and membership of the customs union. Anything less would undermime the future success of commercial vehicle manufacturing in the UK.”

