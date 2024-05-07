Kevin Bangston assumes new, expanded role as President and CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) today announced the expanded role of Kevin Bangston as president and CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) in addition to his current role as president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses (TBB), effective May 3, 2024. Bangston succeeds Jeff Sather, who will be retiring after 23 years of dedicated service at DTNA

With over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, Bangston is well-equipped to lead FCCC into its next era of business. Bangston started his DTNA career in 2001 working in corporate finance. His success in various roles led to international leadership positions in Germany, Southeast Asia and Japan. He returned in 2019 as the general manager of Distribution Network Development and has been serving in his current role at TBB since June 2021. Under his leadership at TBB, Bangston has demonstrated exceptional adaptability and has helped fuel Thomas Built’s growth in the electric vehicle market, having recently announced the delivery of their 1,000th all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley school bus.

Both FCCC and TBB teams will report to Bangston under this new structure where he is responsible for strategic vision, overseeing operations and driving growth across key business areas of DTNA’s Specialty Vehicles division, which includes recreational vehicles, walk-in vans and delivery vehicles, as well as commercial, shuttle and school buses.

“Building a legacy of innovation requires a commitment to shared organizational goals,” stated Jeff Allen, senior vice president, operations and specialty vehicles of DTNA. “Kevin’s extensive experience in the industry, both within DTNA and outside, will enable him to leverage the strengths of the two companies to further promote innovation and growth while keeping the customer at the center of focus.”

“Combining FCCC’s and TBB’s leadership presents an opportunity for these exceptionally strong businesses to capitalize on synergies,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA. “Kevin is an impactful leader, and we look forward to the role he will play in elevating both companies and driving our vision of leading in sustainable transportation.”

Bangston earned a master’s degree in international business from the Moore School at the University of South Carolina.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America