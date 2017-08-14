SMMT: Rise in artic registrations drives highest demand for HGVs since 2008

The new HGV (heavy goods vehicle) market in the UK saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2017, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 11,771 new trucks were registered – a 6.3% rise on the same period last year as manufacturers delivered several large orders to fleets in quarter two.

Figures for the first half of 2017 painted a similar picture, up 3.5% on 2016, with 22,177 registrations so far this year, the biggest H1 since 2008. Heavy trucks made the largest gains, with 3+ axle artics rising 11.6%, while at the other end of the spectrum, lighter 6.0-16t rigids also saw significant growth – up 8.6%. Demand for rigids >16t and 2 axle artics, however, declined, with respective falls of -4.4% and -15.0%.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “Commercial vehicles are critical to keeping our country moving, and with all new trucks featuring low emission Euro VI diesel technology and some of the latest safety and autonomous features, it’s great to see more of them joining British roads. However, while manufacturers have benefited from an increase in orders in this particular quarter, given the varying nature of fleet renewal in the sector, it is vital that government works to maintain the conditions that will give operators confidence to invest.”

