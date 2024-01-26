smart #3 equipped with Valeo Smart Safety 360 receives 5 stars at EuroNCAP

smart #3 model has just been awarded 5 stars in the Euro NCAP tests published at the end of 2023

smart #3 model has just been awarded 5 stars in the Euro NCAP tests published at the end of 2023. This latest model is equipped with a Valeo Smart Safety 360 system including sensors, detection systems, advanced functionalities, a smart front camera and radars.

Valeo Smart Safety 360 (VSS 360), is a new turnkey driver assistance system (ADAS) that enables OEMs to offer safety and park assist functions from entry-level models. Drawing on Valeo’s hardware and software expertise, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 system is an efficient way to provide a range of safety and parking assistance functions with limited impact on the architecture, and therefore on the cost, of the vehicle.

In the Valeo Smart Safety 360 system, the smart front camera is at the center of the architecture. Thanks to its integrated, affordable and scalable system approach, Valeo’s Smart Safety 360 brings together L2/L2+ ADAS functions that meet safety standards such as the latest GSR1 and NCAP requirements. Depending on OEMs specifications, the front camera can be connected to ultrasonic sensors, radars, and used as a central computer. This scalable approach enables OEMs to optimize costs and efficiency by removing individual ECUs as the different types of safety & ADAS sensors are integrated into the front-camera-based architecture.

Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group explains: “As the market for automated and safety functions grows, our scalable Smart Safety 360 System leverages Valeo’s expertise in both hardware and software. With this new solution, OEMs will be able to offer more ADAS functions with a limited impact on architecture and costs by making the most of the technologies already used in the vehicles. After first orders for a system based on our smart front camera and radars, we have registered a new award with a European OEM adding ultrasonic sensors and parking functions. We are looking forward to exploiting the full potential of the solution to make our technologies for the safety of road users affordable to all.“

Mr. Yang Jun, Global CTO of smart Automobile, said: “In terms of intelligent driving technology, smart has always been committed to the philosophy of open cooperation, in parallel with independent research and development. We use our strengths in various fields to create a globalized intelligent driving platform that is ‘efficient, safe and comfortable’. smart #3 was developed through in-depth cooperation with the Valeo team in the areas of intelligent driving function logic (including function arbitration), interpretation and application of China and European regulations, system calibration and validation. We have met the requirements of the latest intelligent driving regulations in the European GSR2.0 in the shortest possible time. In the 2023 Euro NCAP safety Assist test, the smart #3 was awarded five stars with the first score of all vehicle models, once again confirming the excellent engineering and development capabilities of both teams.“

Valeo is a world leader in ADAS and market leader in the smart front camera business with 12 OEMs equipped worldwide and more than 20 millions smart front cameras produced since 2019. With the largest portfolio of ADAS solutions on the market, Valeo offers leading expertise such as software, computing units, driving assistance systems and vehicle automation.



1 Global Security Regulation is a regulation that concerns the general safety of motor vehicles and their trailers, as well as the protection of vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users.

SOURCE: Valeo