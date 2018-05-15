Škoda’s success continues through April

ŠKODA can look back on another record month: For the first time in its history, the Czech car manufacturer delivered more than 100,000 vehicles to customers in an April. With 107,100 vehicles, ŠKODA’s deliveries exceeded those of the same month last year by 10.1% (April 2017: 97,300 vehicles). In the world’s largest sales market, China, the brand achieved an increase of 34%, and ŠKODA also achieved double digit growth in Eastern Europe and Russia. The SUV models KODIAQ (+164.4%) and KAROQ in particular made significant contributions to the success.

“With the best April in the company’s history, ŠKODA continues to write its impressive growth story,” says Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “The continuing increase in demand for our vehicles proves that we are in an optimal position with our current model range. The most important drivers of the rising demand are our attractive SUV models. The recently introduced ŠKODA KAMIQ extends the range of the SUV family in our largest single market, China. The new City SUV will soon be on sale. ”

In Western Europe, deliveries increased year-on-year by 5.1% to 43,200 units (April 2017: 41,100 vehicles). With 15,700 vehicles sold, Germany continues to be the strongest single European market (April 2017: 14,400 vehicles, +8.9%). ŠKODA achieved growth in France (2,800 vehicles, +23.2%), Italy (2,400 vehicles, +14.5%), the Netherlands (1,800 vehicles, +47.9%), Spain (2,700 vehicles, +21, 0%), Sweden (1,600 vehicles, +4.7%) and Finland (1,000 vehicles, +5.9%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA recorded 18,000 deliveries to customers in April (April 2017: 18,700 vehicles, -3.5%). Deliveries of 8,500 vehicles in the domestic market of the Czech Republic were slightly down on the same month last year (8,700 vehicles, -2.0%). In Slovakia, deliveries increased by 5.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, rising to 2,000 vehicles (April 2017: 1900 vehicles).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, deliveries increased by 21.2% to 4,100 vehicles (April 2017: 3400 vehicles). The car manufacturer recorded double-digit growth rates in Bosnia (200 vehicles, +43.6%), Romania (1,300 vehicles, +44.7%), the Baltic States (800 vehicles, +20.6%), Serbia (700 vehicles, +15.7%) and Bulgaria (400 vehicles, +24.1%).

In Russia, the brand also recorded double-digit increases of 17.8% to 6,300 vehicles (April 2017: 5,400 vehicles).

Deliveries in India increased by 5.7% to 1400 vehicles (April 2017: 1300 vehicles).

ŠKODA achieved particularly strong growth in China – the manufacturer’s largest single market in the world – with 28,000 deliveries last month, representing an increase of 34.0% (April 2017: 20,900 vehicles).

ŠKODA brand deliveries in April 2018 (in units, rounded off, listed by model;

+/- in percent compared to April 2017):

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3,600; +6,1 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (16,300; -10.5 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (17,200; -1.4 %)

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (32,800; -4.4 %)

ŠKODA SUPERB (12,100; +0.4 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (10,000; -)

ŠKODA YETI (2,100; -69.7 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (13,000; +164.4 %)

