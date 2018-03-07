Škoda fleet’s SME credentials recognised at Company Car of the Year Awards

2017 proved a record-breaking year for ŠKODA’s fleet team and that success is reflected in its being awarded the title of Best SME Company Car Programme, at the annual SME Company Car of the Year awards.

Over the last 12 months, ŠKODA has introduced new schemes to provide the best value for small to medium sized businesses looking to bolster their fleet. Such measures include a new Fleet Service Level agreement to minimise downtime and ensure consistent service across the network, as well as launching a dedicated Fleet Customer Service Centre that helps with product information, advice and supports customers with repairs through authorised ŠKODA retailers.

To further enhance the brand’s desirability and affordability for SMEs, ŠKODA alongside Volkswagen Financial Services, launched SME Direct: a comprehensive fleet package that provides an efficient method for managing vehicle running costs, increasing efficiency and proactively reducing vehicle downtime. The offer is exclusively available to small businesses running less than 20 cars on their fleet.

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet for ŠKODA UK, commented on the award win: “It’s fantastic to see that the new programmes we have recently launched to support our SME customers have been recognised with this award. The way fleet decision makers approach the purchasing process is changing and we are continually innovating to ensure we keep up with their demands.

“Last year we launched the ŠKODA Live Tour, the brand’s first digital showroom, to enable customers to take a tour of new models and ask questions all from the comfort of their office or during the evening or weekend. It’s this commitment, flexibility and added value that ŠKODA provides that has led to renewed success within the sector.”

For more information about ŠKODA fleet, please visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet

