Shell in collaboration with Honda and Toyota to bring seven new hydrogen refueling stations to California

On August 9, the California Energy Commission (Energy Commission) awarded a grant of $16,362,500 to Equilon Enterprises LLC a subsidiary of Shell Oil Company (collectively, “Shell”) for the introduction of seven hydrogen refueling stations in Northern California.

The hydrogen refueling stations will be built in collaboration with Honda and Toyota, who will provide financial support, at seven Shell-branded retail stations across Northern California: three in the city of San Francisco, and one in each of Berkeley, Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Walnut Creek.

The Energy Commission awarded the grant through its Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP), which invests up to $100 million every year to support innovations in transportation and fuel technologies that help California meet its energy, clean air, and climate change goals.

The hydrogen refueling stations will be installed in strategic locations within the existing network of Shell-branded retail stations, offering existing and future fuel cell electric vehicle drivers high-quality service with simple and straightforward car refueling in minutes.

“We are grateful to the California Energy Commission for grant funding that will enable customers to choose hydrogen fuel alongside gasoline and diesel,” Oliver Bishop, Hydrogen general manager for Shell Exploration and Production Company, said. “We will apply our worldwide experience of more than 100 years in marketing transportation fuels to the success of these hydrogen refueling stations. We are also grateful for the contributions of Honda, Toyota, and Anglo American Platinum to these seven stations,” stated . “A range of different fuels and vehicle technologies will be needed to meet transport needs in a low carbon energy future. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are one of these solutions.”

“Toyota and Shell have a long-standing relationship in support of hydrogen infrastructure development, dating back to the 2009 opening of Shell’s only dedicated hydrogen refueling station at our facility in Torrance, California,” Craig Scott, Advanced Technology Vehicle senior manager, Toyota Motor North America, said. “Toyota is excited to work with such a forward-thinking energy company as we transition to a cleaner, hydrogen future.”

“Honda believes fuel cell technology has great potential to address society’s energy and environmental concerns,” Steve Center, vice president, Connected and Environmental Business Development for American Honda Motor Co., Inc., said. “With companies like Shell supporting hydrogen refueling infrastructure, the motoring public and the investment communities will take note that hydrogen is going to be a major part of the future of clean, low carbon mobility.”

“The California Energy Commission is pleased to support the adoption of zero-emission fuel cell electric cars through the expansion of California’s network of hydrogen refueling stations,” Janea A. Scott, Energy commissioner, said. “The Commission looks forward to continuing its work with private and public partners to help transform California’s transportation system to help the state achieve its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, improve air quality, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

