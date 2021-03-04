Serial production starts for Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy-duty trucks

Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy-duty trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – are now entering serial production in Volvo’s manufacturing plants in Sweden, Belgium and Russia.

“We are very excited that our new generation of trucks will soon be reaching our valued customers. All four truck models have been developed with a strong focus on improving the driver environment, safety and productivity of the vehicles, making them more efficient than their predecessors,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

The Volvo FM and FMX trucks have a completely new cab with raised A-pillars that give drivers up to one extra cubic meter of space and increased light inside the cab. The driver’s visibility can also be improved further on all the new models by adding a passenger corner camera which provides a more complete view, covering the side of the truck, on an inside display.

Other important updates are the new driver interface and the optional adaptive high beam headlights for increased safety on the Volvo FH and FH16. The new Volvo FH and FM can also be tailored to enable significant fuel and CO2 savings, such as those gained on the Volvo FH with I-Save technology.

“We are proud of this major investment in these four new models which will contribute greatly to both increased safety on the roads and further reduced environmental impact. Bringing out a new truck range requires strong engineering work as well as major teamwork across the entire Volvo organization, including our suppliers, which makes this production start extra special for all involved, especially considering the challenging year we just went through,” comments Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

Reinforcing Volvo Trucks’ commitment to sustainable transport solutions, the new Volvo FH, FM and FMX trucks have also been developed for electrified drivelines with production start during 2022. “This means that our customers’ transition towards fossil free transports in the future will be seamless, as they can continue to drive their same favourite Volvo truck model,” says Roger Alm.

Launched initially in Europe last year, the new heavy-duty range has received strong interest from customers, with over 12,000 trucks ordered in 2020. The launch and sales activities continue during 2021 in markets outside Europe.

The trucks will initially be assembled at the Volvo Trucks’ production facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden, Ghent in Belgium and Kaluga in Russia. The assembly plant in Tuve, Gothenburg, is first out with production starting now in March 2021.

“We have prepared for this start for a long time, working together to create amazing products. The Tuve plant team is excited to get going and ready to deliver these brand-new premium trucks with the highest quality to our customers,” explains Martin Folin, Acting VP of Operations at the Tuve Plant.

The new trucks offer a variety of different cab models and can be optimized for a wide range of applications. As always, Volvo Trucks has focused strongly on developing the driver’s second home, which it often becomes in long-haul trucks. In regional transport trucks the cab frequently serves as a mobile office, while in construction the trucks are robust, practical work tools.

Driver visibility, comfort, ergonomics, noise levels, manoeuvrability and safety are therefore key focal points in the new truck models, which have also been upgraded in their exterior to reflect the new innovations.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks