Sensata Technologies to participate in panel discussion at Canaccord Genuity’s The Future of Transport conference

Swindon, United Kingdom – August 1, 2019 – Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at Canaccord Genuity’s “The Future of Transport Conference” on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree, and Vincent Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI Semiconductor, will also participate on the panel. Jed Dorsheimer, Senior Analyst and Managing Director at Canaccord Genuity, will be the moderator.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

