SAIC: Maxus accelerates delivery of electric EV80 vans to Europe

Maxus has commenced delivery of its zero emission EV80 vans in Europe. Maske Fleet is among the first leasing companies to offer the fully electric large panel van to fleet customers, with the German operator recently delivering a fleet of EV80 vans to a Hamburg-based courier service.



The Maxus EV80 van is the only fully electric van in its class on European roads, with initial deliveries to customers in Germany and Austria. Other Europe markets will follow soon, as Maxus accelerates its Europe-wide growth plans, with developments in Benelux, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, France and Spain due to be revealed shortly.



SAIC Mobility Europe, a division of China’s largest vehicle manufacturer, SAIC, starts its European activities with the introduction of the Maxus light commercial vehicle brand. Ahead of its full Europe-wide launch in 2019, Maxus is establishing partnerships with large organisations and major fleet operators that are looking to reduce their fleet emissions and vehicle operating costs.



Pieter Gabriëls, Managing Director of SAIC Mobility Europe, said: “With up to 200km real-life range, zero exhaust emissions and short charging time the Maxus EV80 is an ideal solution for businesses operating in urban environments. We are analysing real-world performance data to demonstrate how businesses can successfully integrate fully electric large van into their fleets, as we ramp up deliveries and fully launch the brand across Europe in 2019.”



Andreas Maske, CEO of Maske Fleet GmbH, said: “With many cities across the continent planning strategies to significantly reduce air pollution, it’s vital that businesses have a viable solutions for zero emission fleets. By offering Maxus EV80 electric vans we can help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and allow them to meet strict emissions regulations, while reducing the operating costs.”



The Maxus EV80 is available as a panel van and a chassis cab, providing practicality and extensive versatility demanded by fleet operators. The panel van features a cargo area length of 3,300 mm, width of 1,770 mm and height of 1,710 mm, resulting in a total volume of 10.2 m3, accessible through wide-opening rear and side doors. The maximum payload capacity is 950 kg. The chassis cab is similarly competitive in its capabilities and offers a maximum towing mass of 750 kg.



The EV80 vans have a range up to 200km and a charging time of just two hours. Both models offer competitive levels of standard specification, and depending on variant, feature rear parking sensors, air conditioning and heated, electrically adjustable side mirrors.



SAIC Mobility Europe is responsible for introducing a range of SAIC brands, products and services into Europe in the coming years. The fleet division is making the Maxus EV80 available to more than 200 major fleet operators in Europe.