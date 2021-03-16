Rolls-Royce: Low Mode

The Rolls-Royce driving experience is characterised by the feeling of one imperceptible and endless gear. However, there are occasions when the driver requires more immediacy or a different dynamic profile in response to terrain and conditions. For these moments, Rolls-Royce has engineered ‘Low Mode’.

On pressing a button conveniently located on the inside of the gear lever, the transmission will shift gears up to 25% faster. This delivers more immediate acceleration and amplifies the effect of engine braking. The result of increased RPM in lower gear when faced with steep gradients is a greater sense of control of the car’s speed, particularly in descents.

ROLLS-ROYCE BLACK BADGE LOW MODE

Black Badge represents an amplification of the Rolls-Royce driving experience in response to demand for more urgency to match a bolder, darker, more engineering-led aesthetic.

Once the Low button is depressed, the full potential of Black Badge is unleashed, amplifying a purposeful character within the motor car. It achieves this by holding gears longer when accelerating, and when braking downshifts are made faster to ensure the full spectrum of power is made available from the Black Badge’s characteristic V12.

Rolls-Royce has engineered a highly responsive suite of technologies to create an experience that responds to the intent of the driver. This means, when the throttle is depressed to 90% with ‘Low Mode’ engaged, gearshift speeds are increased by 50%, delivering power with more immediacy.

AURAL CHARACTER

Every Rolls-Royce represents a profound collaboration between brand and customer. In Black Badge’s conception this was extended from the design atelier to the engineering studio. This bold, new sub-set of clients demanded a more prominent expression of the engine’s aural character.

Rolls-Royce’s engineers worked exhaustively in the knowledge that this meant so much more than simply more noise. This approach – the result of more than two years of careful tuning – yielded a baritone sound that perfectly communicates the character of Black Badge as a subversive statement without betraying the sovereignty of the Rolls-Royce experience.

For clients who wish to enjoy the full Black Badge soundscape when stationary, the exhaust flaps remain open in ‘Park’ and ‘Neutral’ when ‘Low Mode’ is selected, allowing them to showcase the aural character of the car through enthusiastic depression of the throttle pedal.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce