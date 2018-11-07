Richmond Motor Group joins MG network

MG Motor UK has welcomed a new dealer group partner into its expanding network with the appointment of Richmond Motor Group at two sites on the south-coast.

Opening its doors from the 1st November, Richmond Motor Group MG will be displaying and marketing the full MG range from two newly renovated showrooms in Portsmouth and Southampton.

The appointment of Richmond Motor Group comes at an exciting time for MG with the brand continuing to be the UK’s fastest growing car manufacturer. MG also recently launched New MG3, a stylish super-mini which offers superb value-for-money, a 7-year/80,000-miles warranty and five years 0% APR finance.

Michael Nobes, Founder and Managing Director of Richmond Motor Group, says: “The MG brand is one we all know and love; it’s now looking forward into the future with a range of cars which reflect both the passion and excitement of its history, as well as practicality, refinement and sheer value-for-money that today’s driver rightfully expects. The Richmond Motor Group is very excited to have been selected by MG to represent them in Portsmouth and Southampton.”

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, comments: “We’re delighted to have Richmond Motor Group and its excellent team on board. They have a fantastic reputation built on family values and a genuine belief that its customers deserve the best. Those values are shared by MG and will, I believe, form the basis for a long and fruitful relationship between us”.

Richmond Motor Group’s two MG sites can be found at Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth and at West Quay Road, Southampton.

For more information about MG Motor UK, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

SOURCE: MG