Mitsubishi Motors to reveal two concept cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

Mitsubishi Motors will reveal a kei EV concept1 and a Ralliart concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

Tokyo, December 20, 2021 – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will reveal a kei EV concept1 and a Ralliart concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which will be held from January 14 to 16 next year2.

Kei EV Concept

The kei EV concept3 is a new generation all-electric kei-car with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, founded on safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness. It combines easy handling and practical size of a kei-car with smooth yet powerful road performance of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

Ralliart Concept Car

The Ralliart concept car brings together Mitsubishi Motors’ engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship). With a premium-feel and a strong sense of presence, the styling expresses the company’s vision for the new Ralliart.