IVECO and Plus announce autonomous trucking pilot in Europe and China

This first joint trial will test and demonstrate the performance of Plus’s integrated system in the IVECO S-WAY across a wide range of environments and driving conditions

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, joined Plus, a global provider of self-driving truck technology, as their European partner for the launch of a pilot in Europe and China, to begin the validation and integration of Plus’s autonomous trucking technology with IVECO’s latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck.

This first joint trial will test and demonstrate the performance of Plus’s integrated system in the IVECO S-WAY across a wide range of environments and driving conditions. This level of comprehensive testing, using both the driver-in (i.e., with driver on board) PlusDrive solution and Level 4 autonomous driving technology, will help gather data and validate the design integral to S-WAY autonomous production.

Marco Liccardo, designated Chief Technology & Digital Officer of Iveco Group, said: “As the only autonomous trucking technology company that has already started delivering a commercial product to customers in the heavy-haulage sector, Plus has developed a clear and compelling strategy to launch a driver-in solution first and then a Level 4 autonomous truck. This is in line with our customer-centric view of a more automated and safe truck aiming at improving productivity and reducing operating costs.”

“We have always emphasized the need for expansive testing to validate that an autonomous driving system is able to handle diverse weather, terrains, and driving scenarios. This pilot will accelerate our efforts to start production of autonomous trucks that combine Plus’s production- ready, high performance, full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology with IVECO’s deep engineering expertise and focus on safety and sustainability,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder of Plus.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial