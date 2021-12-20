Commitment to Europe and strong hybrid demand drive transformation of Toyota plants in Poland

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) has inaugurated its second production line for the 1.5L TNGA engine that powers the Toyota Yaris, the Car of the Year 2021 and the Yaris Cross

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) has inaugurated its second production line for the 1.5L TNGA engine that powers the Toyota Yaris, the Car of the Year 2021 and the Yaris Cross

Since 2018, Toyota has transformed TMMP into electrified mobility plants, switching from traditional to hybrid transmission parts and electric motors on six production lines

This transformation is driven by Toyota’s commitment to carbon neutrality and increasing demand for affordable carbon-reducing electrified vehicles

Brussels, 20 December 2021 – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) has inaugurated its second production line for the latest generation of the 1.5L TNGA engine which, together with the electric hybrid transmission also produced at TMMP, powers the Toyota Yaris, the Car of the Year 2021 as well as the Yaris Cross. This is the sixth production line for electric hybrid drives that Toyota has installed in Poland in the last three years.

Toyota started localising production of electrified mobility drives in 2018, lining off the 1.8L e-CVT transaxle for the 4th generation hybrid powertrain at TMMP’s Wałbrzych site. Three years on, with a strong focus on the future of electrified mobility, Toyota continued to invest in the European production of electrification powertrain components, as well as the latest generation of engines built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

Today, the company has three production lines each for TNGA hybrid engines and hybrid transaxles in Poland, which translates to a hybrid capacity increase of 76%. TMMP production line-up has also expanded to the motor generators which are an integral part of the hybrid electric transmission.

Employment at TMMP is now 3,300 on two production sites in Walbrzych and Jecz-Lazkowice, Lower Silesia, near the German and Czech borders.

This transformation is driven by two factors: Toyota’s commitment to carbon neutrality and increasing customer demand for affordable carbon-reducing hybrid vehicles.

Towards the goal of zero-emission mobility, Toyota is preparing a full line-up of battery electric vehicles. In Europe, the company aims to be ready to reduce tailpipe emissions of its new car sales by 100% by 2035, provided the charging or refuelling infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles is available and customer demand follows. In the meantime, hybrid vehicles can reduce CO2 emissions significantly, and indeed, hybrid sales have been very strong for Toyota and Lexus across Europe – enabling Toyota Motor Europe to increase its market share whilst posting industry-leading fleet CO2 reduction.

Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Europe: “We have continued to refine our hybrid technology and offer it in an ever-wider range of vehicles at accessible prices. As a result, Toyota leads in CO2 reductions, and Toyota customers have been able to start their carbon reduction journey without delay.”

In the last three years, while TMMP advanced its transformation, Toyota’s hybrid electric sales achieved remarkable growth – the hybrid mix increased from 30% to 60% in total European sales, and reached 70% in the Western Europe. Toyota’s hybrid growth in Poland has been equally strong – both hybrid sales volume and hybrid mix doubled, and the hybrid mix stands at over 55% today. The hybrid market in Poland has almost tripled, and almost 70% of Polish hybrid customers have picked a Toyota hybrid vehicle so far this year.

Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Europe: “We are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the wider adoption of electrified mobility in Poland and Europe – thereby reducing CO2 emissions. But we will not stop there. We will further localise production of hybrid components by adding a second motor-generator to our product line-up next year. We will also continue modernizing our production lines to prepare for the next-generation hybrid.”

Globally, Toyota sold more than 18 million hybrid electrified vehicles 1997 to July 2021, realising equivalent of CO2 emissions reduction by 5.5 million battery electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Toyota