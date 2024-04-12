Renesas commences operations of Kofu factory as dedicated 300-mm wafer fab for power semiconductors

Renesas has started operations at its Kofu Factory, located in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas,” TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has started operations at its Kofu Factory, located in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. Renesas aims to boost its production capacity of power semiconductors in anticipation of the growing demand in electric vehicles (EVs). To celebrate this milestone, Renesas held an opening ceremony on April 11 with local government officials and partner companies in attendance.

The Kofu Factory previously operated both 150mm and 200mm wafer fabrication lines under Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas, but ceased operations in October 2014. Renesas made the decision to re-open the factory in May 2022 as a 300-mm wafer fab to support the growing demand for power semiconductors, which is propelled by the industry-wide goal to realize a decarbonized society. Renesas conducted a 90-billion-yen worth investment in 2022 and has now started operations. The factory will start mass production of IGBTs and other products in 2025, doubling Renesas’ current production capacity for power semiconductors.

“We are proud to announce a remarkable achievement of the Kofu Factory. After its closure in 2014, the Kofu Factory has gone through a transformation and emerged as a dedicated 300-mm wafer fab for power semiconductors, exactly a decade later,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local governments of Yamanashi Prefecture, Kai City and Showa Town as well as the plant construction companies, equipment vendors, outsourcing and other partner companies. The power semiconductors produced at the Kofu Factory will help maximize the effective use of electricity, which will be in significant demand as EVs and AI continue to proliferate and advance.”

SOURCE: Renesas