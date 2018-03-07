Renault Zoe wins ‘Best SME Green Company Car’ at the 2018 Business Car Manager Awards

The all-electric Renault ZOE has underlined the significant financial and environmental benefits it offers businesses of all sizes by winning the Best SME Green Company Car category at the 2018 Business Car Manager awards.

Hosted by Business Car Manager magazine, the annual awards celebrate the very best company vehicles and company car programmes available to SMEs. The Renault ZOE, in Dynamique Nav specification, was announced as this year’s winner of the hard-fought Green Company Car award at a presentation ceremony held today in London.

ZOE added the highly coveted award to its ever-growing trophy cabinet after impressing the expert independent judging panel with its unrivalled combination of competitive P11D price, low BIK, excellent running costs, great specification and a best-in-class real-world range of up to 186 miles.

In addition, industry experts – led by Paul Hollick, chairman of the Institute of Car Fleet Management and commercial director of The Miles Consultancy – also praised the manufacturer for how it complements the ZOE with a class-leading package of support that makes it easier for SMEs to make the switch to an ‘electrified’ vehicle.

Ralph Morton, Editorial Director, Business Car Manager, said: “The Best Green SME Company Car category proved highly competitive this year. So it’s a real reflection of Renault’s commitment to the EV sector that the independent judges should pick the ZOE, not only for its undoubted capabilities but also for Renault’s commitment and practical assistance in enabling SMEs to move over to electrified technologies. It’s an example more manufacturers should consider as best in class.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Groupe Renault UK, said: “From single ‘user choosers’ to businesses with large fleets, all company car operators can benefit from the significant financial and environmental benefits of the Renault ZOE, but with this award we are especially pleased to see it recognised for its appeal to SMEs. For these companies, making the change from traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles can be a daunting prospect, particularly if they rely heavily on a small number of vehicles. However the Renault ZOE, with its ease-of-ownership and best-in-class real-world range of 186 miles, offers a more efficient and affordable-to-run car together, with the reassurance that their switch to all-electric power will have no effect on the versatility of their fleet.”

The latest Model Year 18 ZOE has recently been announced. The major change is the increase in power from 90hp to 110hp with the new R110 motor. The increase in power has reduced the acceleration time from 80 to 120kph by 2 seconds; however charging times and driving range are unaffected. Also new for model year 18 is increased specification. With Android Auto standard on all versions, drivers will be able to display driving-compatible apps such as Waze, Google Maps and Spotify. A new purple interior colour touch pack is complimented by the Aconite Purple exterior metallic paint. The mode year 18 ZOE will be WLTP homologated with official figures yet to be confirmed.

Since its launch in the UK in 2013, Renault has almost doubled the ZOE’s range thanks to technological advancements such as an increased battery capacity and more efficient motor.

ZOE is the best-selling electric car in Europe and more than 6,000 ZOE have been sold since launching in the UK in 2013. ZOE is one of three models in Renault’s diverse electric vehicle range which also includes the Twizy quadricycle, the Kangoo Van Z.E., Europe’s best selling electric van, and the forthcoming Master Z.E. large panel van.

