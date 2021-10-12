Qt provides UX framework for Spotify’s newest exploration: a limited release of Car Thing, a smart player for your car

Spotify has selected Qt as the framework for developing the UX for the limited release of Car Thing in the US

The Qt Company today announces that the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, Spotify, selected Qt as the framework for developing the UX for the limited release of Car Thing in the U.S., a smart player that fills your car with music, news, entertainment, talk and more.

In adopting Qt, developers are able to harness cross-platform tooling, making it possible to accelerate development of embedded device UIs. Car Thing, which launched in a limited release in April 2021, offers users a seamless and personalized in-car listening experience.

Spotify partnered with Qt for the development of Car Thing due to the maturity and stability of Qt WebEngine as an out of the box solution. With all the tools and libraries being developed and maintained by Qt, it allows manufacturers, such as Spotify, to concentrate on the application development.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Spotify’s innovative product launch. Car Thing is a perfect example of an embedded device that benefits from Qt’s optimal tools for a different kind of UI development”, says Juhapekka Niemi, Executive Vice President, Sales at The Qt Company.

Qt is used by more than 1.5 million developers in companies across the world including LG Electronics, Bosch and Rockwell Automation. Built with productivity as its cornerstone, Qt empowers companies to meet the increasing software market requirements driven by the exponential growth of the IoT market and the stagnant growth of available software developers. Qt puts next-generation user experience at the heart of product development, streamlining designer-developer processes and feedback cycles to ensure a higher success rate in delivery.

SOURCE: QT