PSA Retail France becomes phygital to better meet customer expectations

Meet customer needs every day of the week

The two lockdown periods of the last six months have tested the adaptability of PSA Retail France. Based on this return of experience, PSA Retail France has decided to thoroughly review all its processes in a customer centric approach:

Seven-Day Activity Week: six days in front of customers, Sundays in digital.

Reception of the public in the VN showrooms, exhibition spaces VO and after-sales from Monday to Saturday

Thanks to an organization and optimization of work, customers will be able to be welcomed in the 140 commercial sites of PSA Retail in France from Monday to Saturday, continuously:

Possibility for VN (New vehicles), VO (Used Cars) and aftersales customers to access the full range of PSA Retail products and services in France, every business day.

Possibility of having your vehicle delivered on Saturday;

The aftersales competitiveness agreement signed between PSA Retail’s management and staff representatives last June, suspended during lockdown, resumes from December 1st:

Aftersales workshops now receive customers (maintenance, fast maintenance, bodywork, painting, etc.), six days a week.

The main PSA Retail France sites will also adapt their activity on the upcoming Sundays, according to local authorizations.

Digital presence including Sunday

The commercial activity, namely:

Lead information, processing and tracking (leads),

Online orders,

will now be realized seven days a week (excluding public holidays), thanks to a specialized platform.

Eric Basset, Director of PSA Retail France states: “I welcome this organization as a major step ahead. Automotive distribution has a bright future as long as it provides answers to the challenges of modernity. These responses are based on the range of time and day periods during which our clients can rely on our services and the optimal use of the online commerce channel. This is what this organization allows and it is very promising for our development”.

SOURCE: PSA Group