Prime Minister of Canada tours NextStar Energy EV battery plant

Today, NextStar Energy CEO Danies Lee and members of the leadership team welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an update tour of the 4.23-million-square-foot battery manufacturing plant site in Windsor, Ontario. The prime minister visited the module building where he was provided an update on the construction progress and a demonstration of EV battery module production and quality processes, plus greeted numerous NextStar Energy Canadian employees. Operations are on track to start in mid-2024. Once complete, NextStar Energy will create more than 2,500 new Canadian jobs, with an annual production capacity of up to 49.5 gigawatt-hours. NextStar Energy is a JV formed by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution and will serve as Canada’s first large-scale EV battery manufacturing facility.

SOURCE: Stellantis