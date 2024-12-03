PPG earns two awards during CARES 2024 automotive forums in U.S., Europe

Recognition for PPG paint film and electrocoat technologies

PPG today announced that it earned two awards during the recent 2024 CARES automotive manufacturing forums in Dearborn, Mich., and Paris. PPG’s presentation on paint films received the Award for Best Technical Solution in Dearborn, while the company’s sustainably advantaged electrocoat (e-coat) innovations, presented jointly with Stellantis and ArcelorMittal, received the Audience Choice Award in Paris.

Shannon Carrozzi, PPG key account manager, Automotive OEM Coatings discussed the benefits of paint films solutions in a presentation entitled “Our Ambition: A Seismic Shift in the Way We Coat Vehicles.” Paint films offer unique aesthetic opportunities and can be applied without a paint booth, eliminating steps for our customers and reducing environmental impact. The technology also has potential applications across a range of other industrial end uses. The CARES Committee selected the presentation over 22 other presentations.

PPG, Stellantis, and ArcelorMittal made a joint presentation on electrocoat innovations that provide sustainably advantaged solutions in the automotive OEM paint shop – historically, the most energy-intensive area of automotive OEM facilities. Solutions such as PPG ENVIRO-PRIME® EPIC 300 electrocoat can cure faster and at lower temperatures than previous electrocoat technologies, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The presentation, “E-Coat sustainable innovations: a holistic approach,” was delivered by Thierry Destruhaut, PPG global customer sustainability business partner, Automotive OEM Coatings; Francis Schmit, ArcelorMittal R&D program manager; and Richard Caetano, Stellantis paint process expert. It was the first time at CARES that a coatings supplier, steel manufacturer, and automotive OEM delivered a joint presentation, and was selected over 21 other presentations.

CARES is a two-day event highlighting the innovative techniques and strategies used in sustainable automotive manufacturing. The goal is to create a forum where automotive manufacturers can discuss and exchange with their suppliers to achieve a more sustainable manufacturing process.

*Sustainably advantaged products are identified using PPG’s methodology that validates product attributes and their contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

