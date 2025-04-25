Cooper Standard receives 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition

Cooper Standard is pleased to announce that its new eCoFlow™ Switch Pump technology was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award winner in a ceremony held on April 15th

Cooper Standard is pleased to announce that its new eCoFlow™ Switch Pump technology was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award winner in a ceremony held on April 15th. This prestigious award recognizes “Innovations to Watch” in the post-pilot and pre-commercial automotive and future mobility space.

Cooper Standard’s eCoFlow™ Switch Pump, created in partnership with Saleri Group, offers the features of both an electric water pump and an electrically driven valve in a single integrated coolant control module. This scalable fluid control technology enables fluid flow switching, splitting and regulating in all vehicle powertrains, but is especially needed to address the complex glycol thermal management needs of fully electrified or hybrid vehicles. The combination of water pump and valve functions is a gamechanger that offers automakers efficiency improvements, part consolidation, electrical wire harness reduction and reduced vehicle packaging space.

“We are honored to receive the PACE Pilot Award, which highlights our commitment to a culture of innovation and collaboration that consistently delivers increasing value to our customers,” said Chris Couch, president of fluid handling systems and chief technology officer. “I want to congratulate our team for their outstanding achievement in developing cutting-edge technology that will help optimize fluid handling systems.”

The 5th annual PACE Pilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

Cooper Standard earned an Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session.

