Porsche and RM Sotheby’s to auction last 911 (991) for charitable COVID-19 fundraiser

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and RM Sotheby’s will host a unique charitable auction with a money-can’t-buy package for Porsche enthusiasts. With proceeds, excluding taxes and fees, being donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, the auction’s sole lot will be the last-ever 991 generation 911 to enter and pass down the serial production line within serial production at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory. The one-week auction in the U.S. will be held via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform to adhere to social distancing guidelines without delaying the charitable fundraiser.

“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. “United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

This car is indeed the last of the 991 generation to enter and pass down the serial production line.

Fittingly, the auction vehicle is a unique 911 Speedster, one of 1,948 examples, created to mark 70 years of Porsche sports cars.

Porsche Design is supporting the auction with the creation of a bespoke addition to the package: a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph. The watch incorporates the vehicle’s historic design features, including a strap made in the exact same cognac leather as that applied to the interior of the sports car and a silver winding rotor that mirrors the car’s unique wheels. Created exclusively for 911 Speedster customers and made in Switzerland, the limited-edition and COSC-certified timepiece with flyback function will feature the chassis number of the final 991 generation 911, making it unique.

The winning bidder and a guest will be invited to take a personal, behind-the-scenes tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development headquarters – including experiencing the test track – on a 1:1 basis with Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively. The car will also be accompanied by a one-of-a-kind book illustrating the assembly and completion of the last 991, including photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team. Finally, the handover of the vehicle will be hosted by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, which will take place at a dedicated event in the U.S.

Finished in GT Silver Metallic paint, the 911 Speedster remains unregistered, having covered just 20 delivery miles. It’s powered by a 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat six engine developing 502 hp, connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 911 Speedster being auctioned features the Heritage Design package – one of several personalization options available on the 911 Speedster that included the ability for customers to choose their preferred plaque numbers (of the 1,948 available) to be mounted between the seats and from an array of paint, leather and trim finishes. This specific car was created on the production line in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in December. The last remaining 911 Speedsters are now in transit to owners around the world, while others are still receiving special finishing touches at Porsche Exclusive in Zuffenhausen – yet there can be only one ‘final car’ and this specific Speedster is the last of the seventh generation of the 911. Accompanying the car is a letter of authenticity from Porsche confirming the chassis number applied to this car is indeed the last of the 991 generation to enter and pass down the serial production line.

Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President, 911 and 718 Product Lines, commented: “Not only does this mark the end of what, for me, was a special era but it’s especially rewarding that the last car to reach the end of the line should be the ultimate – the Speedster combined everything we learned and is the 991 in its purest form. I hope this really unique car can make a big difference to those who need help right now – and that the fortunate buyer enjoys it and drives it as we always intended.”

“We’re proud to be able to support Porsche with this initiative, recognizing the urgent need to raise as much money as possible for those most affected by COVID-19,” said Kenneth Ahn, President, RM Sotheby’s. “This is a truly unique and unheard of offering for extraordinary times – not just the car itself as the last ever seventh-generation 911 ever to roll down the line, but all auction items including the exclusive Porsche Design 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph as well as the chance to experience an exclusive behind-the-scenes visit to the home of Porsche with the two engineers who lead the creation of modern era 911s. RM Sotheby’s Online Only platform will allow Porsche enthusiasts and collectors to easily bid for a worthy cause from the comfort of their homes.”

“Porsche Design is honored to contribute to this charitable auction in light of COVID-19 by including a unique timepiece,” commented Dr. Jan Becker, CEO of the Porsche Design Group. “The engraved chassis number on the case back will make this flyback chronograph a true one-of-a-kind collector’s item.”

United Way Worldwide will be the beneficiary of the auction, with funds being donated to its COVID-19 Fund in the U.S. The auction follows PCNA’s ramping up to support Atlanta Public Schools (APS) in its U.S. hometown. Starting next week, employee volunteers from the North American headquarters of Porsche in Atlanta will help APS deliver daily meals to students at home who require nutrition assistance while the district is closed due to COVID-19.

SOURCE: Porsche