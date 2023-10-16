Peterbilt presents industry-leading transportation solutions at ATA Management Conference & Exhibition

Peterbilt is proud to present industry-leading transportation solutions at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas from October 15-17 at the Austin Convention Center

Model 579 UltraLoft with EPIQ MAX Aero Package with superior aerodynamics, best-in-class fuel efficiency and fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

with superior aerodynamics, best-in-class fuel efficiency and fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Model 579EV , a zero-emission, battery electric vehicle with an 82,000 lbs. GCWR and a 3-hour charge time ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last mile operations.

, a zero-emission, battery electric vehicle with an 82,000 lbs. GCWR and a 3-hour charge time ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last mile operations. Model 589 with Legendary Package with bold and distinctive classic Peterbilt styling and industry-leading driver comfort and amenities.

In addition to this powerful product lineup, the Peterbilt booth will also showcase a DAF XF from PACCAR’s European subsidiary, DAF Trucks. The DAF XF is equipped with a prototype hydrogen internal combustion PACCAR MX engine which emits no carbon dioxide and can support extended range applications.

“Purposeful innovation is a core Peterbilt value,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Peterbilt’s current product lineup delivers best-in-class performance, unmatched driver comfort and low cost of ownership. Our near-zero and zero emissions powertrain options add efficient performance for many applications and help our customers meet emissions requirements. The DAF XF prototype hydrogen internal combustion PACCAR MX engine allows us to highlight the innovation in an engine platform that could complement our portfolio of low carbon footprint vehicles.”

Visit Peterbilt Booth #6097 at ATA to learn more or visit https://www.peterbilt.com/trucks/all.

SOURCE: Peterbilt