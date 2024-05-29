Introducing the 2025 Cadillac Optiq

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq is the electrifying new luxury entry point for the next generation of EV buyers

Cadillac today revealed the new 2025 Optiq, a reimagination of what entry to Cadillac luxury can be. OPTIQ will bookend the EV portfolio while remaining true to Cadillac’s brand promise in a competitively priced luxury SUV. It will join the growing Cadillac EV lineup, which also includes LYRIQ, ESCALADE IQ, CELESTIQ and next year, VISTIQ. Building on the momentum of LYRIQ, OPTIQ will launch with several segment-leading features adding to its purpose and distinction.

“Cadillac has always defined American luxury, and Optiq is an example of how our bold, innovative spirit is propelling us into the EV future,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “Over the past five years, Cadillac has welcomed approximately 1 million new customers to the family globally, while our percentage of younger buyers has increased 5% in the U.S. Optiq will be an important gateway to attract luxury EV intenders to Cadillac as we look to offer a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade.” 4, 5

Optiq will have a global footprint, selling in over 10 regions, including Europe, where it debuted this week.

“As part of Cadillac’s all-electric entry into Europe, we are excited to host Optiq’s debut in Paris. We look forward to providing specifications and opening sales for OPTIQ later this year,” says Jaclyn McQuaid, president and managing director of GM Europe.

Thrilling yet agile performance

Optiq will launch in standard dual motor all-wheel drive form, contributing to a fun and athletic drive experience. The 6-inch shorter wheelbase (compared to Cadillac LYRIQ) results in a more agile architecture.

“With near-instantaneous torque, Optiq delivers a unique and spirited driving experience. The Ultium Platform allows us to fit enough muscle into a smaller package to provide a thrilling performance, delivering a sensation of isolated precision,” said John Cockburn, chief engineer.

Optiq’s exceptional aerodynamic performance enables its Cadillac-estimated 300-mile driving range1. The revolutionary Ultium Platform and drive units, along with the use of low rolling resistance tires, also play an important role in the impressive range of the vehicle. A vented rear spoiler, diffusers and other sculptural elements enhance aerodynamics at the rear of the vehicle without compromising the striking SUV vehicle design.

Optiq includes an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a standard dual motor all-wheel drive propulsion system that offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of instant torque.

At full charge, Optiq offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range and DC fast charging can add up to 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes 6 .

. Optiq offers Regen On Demand 7 , a driver-controlled braking feature that allows the driver to slow down or stop the Optiq with a dedicated, pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel.

, a driver-controlled braking feature that allows the driver to slow down or stop the Optiq with a dedicated, pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel. One-Pedal Driving 7 allows the driver to slow down and stop the vehicle using only the accelerator under most driving conditions. The system also converts kinetic energy from the Optiq’s forward momentum into electricity, which is stored in the battery pack for future use.

allows the driver to slow down and stop the vehicle using only the accelerator under most driving conditions. The system also converts kinetic energy from the Optiq’s forward momentum into electricity, which is stored in the battery pack for future use. A Dual-Level Charge Cord allows the driver to plug into an appliance-style four-pronged outlet (professional installation required) or a standard three-pronged outlet.

allows the driver to plug into an appliance-style four-pronged outlet (professional installation required) or a standard three-pronged outlet. Optiq gives drivers the opportunity to switch between several Drive Modes, including Tour used for everyday driving, Sport for enhanced road driving and improved steering, Snow/Ice to prevent wheel spin and My Mode which personalizes the driving experience with adjustable braking responsiveness and steering feel.

Unique design detailing

Optiq offers a sporty and youthful persona to the Cadillac EV portfolio. Seamlessly blending sophisticated surfacing and technology, the Optiq silhouette masterfully balances the visual agility of a fastback with distinctive Cadillac crossover EV styling. Ambitiously proportioned wheels and tires pushed out to the corners of Optiq emphasize the athletic character and size of the vehicle.

Other unique exterior design details include:

Roof Encompassing Glasswork: The fixed-glass roof enables a seamless transition from glass to sheet metal.

The fixed-glass roof enables a seamless transition from glass to sheet metal. Black Crystal Grille: Optiq’s signature black crystal grille incorporates the Cadillac vertical signature lighting and includes a laser-etched pattern within the grille that offers an understated, high-tech feel.

Optiq’s signature black crystal grille incorporates the Cadillac vertical signature lighting and includes a laser-etched pattern within the grille that offers an understated, high-tech feel. Rear-Quarter Panel: Optiq’s rear quarter panel window design is achieved through a Cadillac-first precision pattern in acoustic laminate glass. The graphic pattern is found throughout Optiq and aligns with the Mondrian crest in a nod to classic Cadillac styling.

Optiq’s rear quarter panel window design is achieved through a Cadillac-first precision pattern in acoustic laminate glass. The graphic pattern is found throughout Optiq and aligns with the Mondrian crest in a nod to classic Cadillac styling. Signature Lighting Choreography: When the driver approaches or exits the vehicle, their key fob begins a choreographed lighting sequence to greet them.

Customer-focused tech and interior

The interior cabin experience was designed to be high tech, welcoming and connected. Optiq packages interior spaciousness and luxury into a comfortable suite. Illuminated décor and embellishments add to Optiq’s unique interior interpretation of Cadillac luxury, while the suite of in-vehicle technology features creates an intuitive experience.

“Optiq’s bold design leverages the Cadillac standard for luxury while remaining youthful, sporty and innovative. Its expressive detailing, integrated technology and welcoming interior gives drivers a true immersive experience,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Cadillac Design.

A focus on innovative materials and a new approach to material application and placement creates the most progressive Cadillac interior. Optiq’s patterned accent fabric is woven from yarn made from 100% recycled materials. Optiq’s PaperWood veneer is made up of equal parts of tulip wood and recycled newspaper.

The Optiq interior experience also includes:

Segment best in cargo capacity and second-row spaciousness.

in cargo capacity and second-row spaciousness. A 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display with 9k resolution projecting over 1 billion colors.

LED display with 9k resolution projecting over 1 billion colors. Super Cruise driver assistance technology 2 will be standard (3 years connected service) enabled by high-definition GPS mapping, driver attention system, lane changing capabilities and steering wheel light bar.

(3 years connected service) enabled by high-definition GPS mapping, driver attention system, lane changing capabilities and steering wheel light bar. Advanced radar, camera and ultrasonic sensor technology integrated throughout Optiq will help provide customers with enhanced views, sensing and monitoring of their surroundings in a variety of everyday driving scenarios.

integrated throughout Optiq will help provide customers with enhanced views, sensing and monitoring of their surroundings in a variety of everyday driving scenarios. Standard safety and driver assistance technologies 8 include adaptive cruise control, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Enhanced Automatic Parking, Forward Collision Alert and several others.

include adaptive cruise control, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Enhanced Automatic Parking, Forward Collision Alert and several others. Google built-in compatibility 9 infotainment experience, featuring Google Maps and Google Assistant.

infotainment experience, featuring Google Maps and Google Assistant. Standard 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos® – Dolby Atmos is an immersive sound experience that reveals more depth, clarity and details in the customer’s favorite music and entertainment. The AKG Audio System features custom-tuned speakers and amplifier.

Optiq will offer two distinctive trims — Luxury and Sport — enabling the customer to choose a vehicle that matches their own personality and preferences. Pricing starts at an estimated $54,00010, including destination charges, excluding tax, title, license, and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price.

Production of Optiq will begin late this fall.

1.GM-Estimated range based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017- MCT and subject to change prior to production. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

2.Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillac.com/supercruise for compatible roads and full details.

3.Behind 2nd row seats. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

4.GM Internal Source: Cadillac has welcomed approximately 1 million customers, globally

5.PIN Data: Cadillac’s percentage of younger buyers has increased 5% in the U.S.

6.Actual charge times will vary based on battery starting state of charge, battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and battery temperature. See the Owner’s Manual for your vehicle and charger for additional details & limitations.

7.Feature may be limited when the battery temperatures are extremely cold or hot or when battery is near full charge. See Owner’s Manual for details.

8.Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

9.Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play, and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

10.Estimated MSRP excludes tax, title, license, and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price. Final MSRP to be announced at a later date.

SPECIFICATIONS

EFFICIENCY

GM-estimated driving range on a full charge^ 300 miles

^Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and maintenance.

*Cadillac estimates and EPA estimates not yet available.

BATTERY SYSTEM

Type: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Battery chemistry: Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode Modules: 10 Energy: 85 kWh Useable Battery Energy

ELECTRIC DRIVE

System: Dual Motor AWD Motor: Permanent magnet front; Induction rear Power^: 300 hp (224 kW) Torque^:

(lb-ft / Nm): 354 / 480 Final drive ratio (:1): 11.59 front/ 11.0 rear

^Based on GM testing

CHARGING TIMES^

240V (7.7 kW AC) 24 miles per hour 240 V1 (11.5 kW AC)

240 V2 (available 19.2-kW) 33 miles per hour

55 miles per hour DC Fast Charge 79 miles in 10 minutes

^Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature. See the vehicle’s Owner’s Manual for additional limitations.

1Home charging requires professionally installed 60A dedicated charge station, sold separately

2Home charging requires professionally installed 100A dedicated charge station, sold separately.

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Coilover Strut front, 5-Link rear with Passive Plus Dampers Rear Suspension: Steering Type: Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Turning Circle (curb-curb)

(ft. / m): 37ft / 11.25 m w/ 20” tire

37.5ft / 11.44 m w/ 21” tire Brake Type: Disc / Disc Brake Rotor Size:

(in. / mm) 17” front / 17” rear

(432mm) Wheel Size: US = 20” standard, 21” optional Tires: 245/50R20 All Season w/ sealant

275/40R21 All Season Low Profile w/ sealant

^Lower-profile tires wear faster. Tire and wheel damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces, curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For more details, go to my.cadillac.com/learnabout/tires or see your dealer.

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 116 / 2954 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 190 / 4820 Overall Width with Mirrors

(in. / mm): 84 / 2126 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 65 / 1644

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom(in / mm): Front: 39.6 / 1006

Second Row: 38.7 / 984 Legroom

(in. / mm): Front: 41.6 /1058

Second Row: 37.8 / 961 Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): Front: 57 / 1421

Second Row: 56 / 1421 Hip Room

(in. / mm): Front: 55 / 1397

Second Row: 51 / 1286

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Base Curb Weight (Min)

(lb. / kg): 5192 /2,355 Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): Front: 54 / 1538

Second row: 47 / 1336 Cargo Volume

(cu. ft. / L) ^: Second row up: 26 / 744

Second row down: 57 / 1603 Trailering* capacity 1500 lbs / 680 kg

^Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution

*Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo, and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

