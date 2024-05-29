New Tiguan awarded 5 stars in current Euro NCAP safety assessment

Euro NCAP, the renowned European consumer protection programme, has awarded the new Tiguan the highest rating of five stars for safety. This means the third generation of the best-selling model is officially one of the safest vehicles in its class. The Volkswagen scored particularly well in the category of child occupant protection. This rating is all the more important as the Tiguan, which has sold well over 7.6 million units, is an ideal all-rounder for families.