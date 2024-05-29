New Tiguan awarded 5 stars in current Euro NCAP safety assessment

Euro NCAP, the renowned European consumer protection programme, has awarded the new Tiguan the highest rating of five stars for safety. This means the third generation of the best-selling model is officially one of the safest vehicles in its class. The Volkswagen scored particularly well in the category of child occupant protection. This rating is all the more important as the Tiguan, which has sold well over 7.6 million units, is an ideal all-rounder for families.
5-star rating. The Volkswagen model was tested by Euro NCAP – the European New Car Assessment Programme – in the categories Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist (which tests driver assist systems fitted as standard). The 5-star rating achieved by the new Tiguan stands for an excellent overall rating for impact protection and good equipment with comprehensive practical accident prevention technology. Since 2023, the Euro NCAP test criteria have become even stricter: the new requirements include, for example, the ability to detect any children left in the car – this criterion is also fulfilled by the new Tiguan generation. In addition, protection in the rear passenger compartment is optimised by the side airbags for the outer seats fitted as standard in the new Tiguan. For families with children, the exit warning system on board the Tiguan as standard is a useful feature in everyday life. Within the system limits, it can protect against an occupant opening one of the doors when another road user (bicycle, e-scooter, motorbike, etc.) is approaching from behind. The system issues both acoustic and visual warnings in this case.
Equipped for safety as standard. The entry-level version01 of the new Tiguan has the following safety technologies on board as standard (excerpt):
- Oncoming vehicle braking when turning and swerve support
- Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System
- Airbags for driver and front passenger (with front passenger airbag deactivation), curtain and side airbags in front and rear, centre airbag
- Rear Traffic Alert
- Exit warning system
- Hill Start Assist
- Park Distance Control (warning signals for obstacles at the front and rear)
- i-Size compatible (new safety standard for child seats)
- Front Cross Traffic Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring
- Emergency Call Service
- Rear view camera system
- Lane keeping system Lane Assist
- Lane change system Side Assist
- Child presence detection system
- Dynamic Road Sign Display
- Car2X warning system
The detailed Euro NCAP test is available at www.euroncap.com
SOURCE: Euro NCAP